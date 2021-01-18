Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Barely There Crocheted Look

Rapper Iggy Azalea tantalized her 14.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she rocked a smoking-hot crocheted look. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Iggy tagged the company in the post, in case her followers were interested in picking up the set.

Iggy stood indoors in front of a wall painted a bold orange hue with several pieces of graphic artwork hanging on the wall behind her. The sun shone through a nearby window, illuminating a portion of her backdrop.

Iggy flaunted her curvaceous figure in a crocheted bikini top that accentuated her ample assets. The rows of stitches stretched over her breasts in an arched shape, and tassels hung all along the bottom of the piece. Thin straps stretched around her neck and back to secure the top, and her toned stomach was fully exposed.

She paired the skimpy top with equally revealing bottoms crafted from crocheted fabric that was semi-sheer due to the type of stitches used. She wore a simple pair of white underwear underneath the bottoms to keep things Instagram-friendly, but her voluptuous thighs were clearly visible through the fabric, which clung to her shapely figure. A drawstring waist kept the waistband secure, and the silhouette accentuated her hourglass curves to perfection.

Her long blond locks were pulled up in a sleek ponytail, with some of her silky tresses wrapped around the up-do to give the look some polish, and two sleek chunks remaining loose to frame her face. She kept the accessories simple, adding only a pair of chunky statement earrings. She brought one of her arms up, her hand resting on the back of her head as she gazed seductively at the camera.

In the second shot, she leaned against the wall, allowing the sunlight to illuminate some of her body while she kept her eyes focused on the camera.

Iggy's fans loved the update, and the post received over 351,000 likes within just 51 minutes of going live, including one from actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 3,044 comments in the same brief time span.

"Beautiful and talented! You got this girl!" one fan wrote.

"It's always your body for me," another person chimed in, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"This looks amazing on you!!" a third fan remarked.

"I think I'm in love," another follower commented.

In December, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with a sultry snap in which she went topless underneath an oversized black blazer, strategically positioning the garment so that her flawless figure was on display while any NSFW areas remained hidden.