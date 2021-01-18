'General Hospital' Spoilers: Willow & Michael Come To A Decision Regarding Their Marriage

General Hospital spoilers reveal some major developments are coming as Willow and Michael try to decide what comes next for them. They've been in a holding pattern of sorts for a bit now, but that's set to change during the week of January 18.

As General Hospital viewers saw this past week, Willow talked with Sasha about this complicated situation. Some of what she shared came as a surprise to Michael's ex-girlfriend. However, she made it clear she wouldn't do Willow's hard work for her in resolving these complicated feelings.

Michael returned home as the two women wrapped up their chat, and he'll have a significant conversation with his wife on Monday.

According to General Hospital teasers from Soap Central, Willow will move forward in a significant way during the week ahead. In addition, Michael will mull over some possibilities.

A few additional tidbits from the new issue of Soap Opera Digest fill in some of the blanks. Michael and Willow will sit down to discuss this, and it sounds as if they'll be quite open with one another.

They will acknowledge that they do have feelings for one another. At the same time, they'll admit they both still feel strongly about Sasha and Chase.

ABC | Craig Sjodin

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the two will decide to move forward with their annulment after all, as it may be the right decision for everybody involved. They will, however, remain somewhat hesitant to take this step, as they do not necessarily feel ready to legally end their marriage.

Is this really the right decision? Both Chase and Sasha are feeling hopeful that they might soon have the opportunity to reunite with their former loves.

The sparks are still strong for each pair, but teasers hint that there could still be some major hiccups ahead.

At some point down the road, perhaps during the General Hospital sweeps period in February, Willow and Michael will find themselves facing trouble together. The buzz is that this will somehow be related to Wiley, and viewers have their theories regarding this tantalizing teaser.

Could Nelle still be alive? General Hospital fans have always had their suspicions regarding this possibility. Her reappearance would cause trouble for Michael for certain. Not only that, but the drama regarding Nelle being Nina's biological daughter becomes much more intense if she is still alive.

General Hospital viewers seem fairly divided regarding whether they want to see Willow stay with Michael or reunite with Chase. Spoilers indicate that the days ahead will bring some developments on this front, but it may be a while before the dust settles on this complicated combination of relationships.