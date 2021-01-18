Serena Williams Sizzles & Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Pale Gray Crop Top

Tennis superstar Serena Williams stunned her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share -- a sizzling selfie and a short video in which she rocked a chic neutral ensemble.

Serena credited the various individuals and brands behind the look, including makeup artist Natasha Gross and Angela Meadows Salon. She also tagged a stylist by the name of Kesha, photographer Ronald Wayne, watch brand Audemars Piguet and designer label Gucci.

In the first shot, Serena stood in front of a textured gray wall. Light shone down on her, illuminating her stunning features, and her ensemble featured a variety of neutral tones.

Serena flaunted her fit figure in a soft gray knit crop top with a turtleneck. The garment had a fuzzy, soft look, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets, hugging her curves. A ribbed horizontal section extended over her upper abs before the crop top ended, leaving her flat stomach exposed.

She paired the shirt with simple white jeans that hugged every inch of her sculpted lower body. She also layered a crisp white sweatshirt over it. The garment draped over her fit figure, with the hem hitting just above her knees for an elegant look.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a textured black cross-body bag with a gold chain strap, a watch on one wrist, and a pair of bold sunglasses perched atop her head.

Her hair was styled in soft curls that tumbled down her chest, and she rested one hand on her purse while she held her cell phone with the other.

The second slide was a video clip in which Serena gave her audience a peek behind-the-scenes of her photoshoot. Though the setup was designed to make it seem as though she was taking a selfie, she was, in fact, simply posing with her phone while her photographer snapped away.

Serena's followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post received over 91,000 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 1,066 comments.

"So gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"Yaaas! Loving the hair!" another follower chimed in, captivated by Serena's silky tresses.

"This is a cute vibe," a third person remarked.

"Love you girl looking good," another commented.

In December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Serena's clothing brand shared a post in which she rocked one of the label's pieces -- a sequin-covered jumpsuit that sparkled under bright sunshine as she strutted across a roof, a flag with her company logo waving gently in the wind.