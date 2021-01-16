Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Figure In Plunging Top And Boy Shorts

Fitness guru Qimmah Russo inspired her 1.7 million Instagram followers to head to the gym on Saturday, January 16, when she shared some revealing new photos of her sculpted physique.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of a white concrete wall for the three-image series as she flaunted her enviable figure from different angles.

She posed from her right side in the first snapshot, flexing her right arm to showcase her muscle gains. She propped her derriere out and placed her left leg on a metal pipe while she rested her left arm on a plastic bottle of OxyWhey from EHPlabs. She posed similarly in the second photo, except that time, she grabbed onto her bottoms with her right hand. She also rotated her head slightly to look at the camera. She stood with the front of her body facing the camera in the third image, placing her left hand on her head and her right hand on her right thigh.

Her long, raven-colored locks were styled in loose curls that fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her nails short with a white polish that popped against her tanned skin tone.

Qimmah showed off her busty assets in a vibrant fuchsia-colored top with two thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that gave way to a view of cleavage and sideboob. The cropped garment, which reached just below her chest, also highlighted her rock-hard abs.

The model teamed the top with multicolored cheetah-print boy shorts that instantly drew the eye to her pert derriere and curvy hips. She completed the look with a pair of white socks and red skater sneakers.

In the post's caption, she promoted EHPlabs, a health and fitness supplement company. She also provided social media users with a discount code for the brand's products.

The series quickly grew in popularity as it amassed more than 8,500 likes in just an hour after going live. More than 100 admirers also conveyed their support for the model and her killer body in the comments section.

"As motivated and beautiful as always," one individual wrote, following with a string of fire emoji.

"So beautiful. What can I say, every time I see you, you are beautiful," another admirer chimed in.

"Stunning my friend, you are always looking stunning," a third fan asserted.

"Fine as can be sister. Keep it up. You are gorgeous," a fourth user praised.

