Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Skimpy Plaid Set With Schoolgirl Vibes

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy trio of snaps in which she rocked a skimpy blue plaid set. The photos were captured in a luxurious space in the Hollywood Hills, as the geotag indicated, by photographer LHGFX Photography, the talent behind the vast majority of Katelyn's Instagram updates.

In the first slide, Katelyn perched on the arm of a modern beige couch with tufted detailing on the cushions. Her ensemble was from the brand Dolls Kill, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide.

Katelyn highlighted her ample assets in a crop top that covered barely anything at all, with a low-cut neckline which revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms exposed, and a ruffle detail along the top of the crop top drew even more attention to her chest. A zipper extended from the neckline all the way to the hem of the shirt, which settled just under her breasts, placing plenty of her flat stomach on display.

The garment was crafted from a blue and black plaid printed fabric that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. She paired the cropped shirt with a matching miniskirt that had a high-rise silhouette, with the waistband coming to above her belly button. The piece hugged her curves, stretching over her shapely hips, the hem just grazing the tops of her thighs.

She kept her accessories simple, finishing off the look with a pair of black strappy espadrille wedge sandals. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she flashed a radiant smile at the camera.

For the second image, Katelyn leaned back against a small accent table positioned in front of some eye-catching windows and white columns. In the third, she stood, showing off her sculpted physique in the skimpy ensemble. A column of buttons extended down the front of her miniskirt and appeared to be straining as the skintight garment hugged her curves.

Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 5,900 likes as well as 330 comments in just 47 minutes.

"Such a beauty," one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"You look amazing," another commented.

"You could be part of a team in the Scottish Highland Games in the Runck Clan!!!" a third fan remarked, commenting on the pattern of Katelyn's set.

"Gorgeous," another added simply, followed by a heart emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a tiny floral-print bikini that showed off her flawless figure to perfection.