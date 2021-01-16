Mariska Hargitay Posts Selfie With Christopher Meloni, Says Benson & Stabler's Reunion Is 'Now Even Closer'

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni certainly know how to amp up their fans. Yesterday the latter shared a selfie alongside his former Law and Order: Special Victims Unit co-star, teasing that their long-awaited on-screen reunion was coming sooner rather than later. Meloni walked away from the procedural drama in 2011, which crushed the souls of loyal viewers of the show.

Last year, it was announced that Meloni would be reprising his role of Elliot Stabler, but on a new Law and Order franchise called Organized Crime. The Dick Wolf-produced project would feature a crossover with SVU, finally reuniting Olivia Benson and her former partner after 10 long years. Meloni's selfie yesterday appeared to be on set, and he teased his fans by saying "we are a little bit closer."

Hargitay's post came about 12 hours later, in what looked to be the same location. This time the actress took the photo herself and captured Meloni in the background with a wide smile. She added a caption that played off her co-star's and said things were "now even closer," meaning stans of the duo will see them on their screens soon.

It seemed like filming had wrapped for the day, but it's not known which show the two were filming for.

It had originally been revealed that Stabler would make an appearance on the Season 22 premiere of SVU, but issues in the Organized Crime writer's room and the ongoing health crisis pushed back production. The newest Law and Order franchise was slated to premiere in fall 2020 but now isn't expected to hit the small screen for several weeks, possibly months. There currently is no official premiere date for the highly anticipated show, nor is there news about which property Meloni will pop up on first.

For now, fans are losing their minds in the comments section of both photos, with Hargitay revving them up even more.

"I HAVE LITERAL TEARS IN MY EYES. I LOVE U GUYS SO MUCH. BENSLER IS BACK BABY," one fan wrote ecstatically.

"Y'all just broke the Internet once again," a second user said.

"I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS!!!!!" a third viewer wrote.

"Omg im screaming i am literally HOLLERING!!!!!" a fourth follower wrote with several crying face emoji.

SVU has been bringing back some of its seemingly retired supporting characters in Season 22, with the return of Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), A.D.A. Isaiah Holmes (Wentworth Miller), and Rita Calhoun (Elizabeth Marvel). It's only a matter of time before Stabler reunites with Benson and Detective Finn Tutulola (Ice-T).