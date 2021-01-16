'Bold And The Beautiful' Daily Spoilers For January 18-22: Finn Asks Steffy A Painful Question & Summer Digs

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of January 18-22 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will both take a bashing separately. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will blast his brother for sleeping with his ex-wife, while Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will put Steffy on the spot.

In the meantime, Summer Newman (Hunter King) is in town to promote JCW, per SheKnows Soaps. However, she also wants some dirt on Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is willing to blab. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) realizes that she may have kissed her chance at love goodbye.

Monday, January 18 – Summer Impressed By Dollar Bill's Physique

As seen in the below image, Wyatt is so impressed by Summer's pitch that he wants her to meet his dad right away, even if it is at an inopportune time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will interrupt Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) mid-workout to introduce him to the Newman heiress.

Finn and Hope are not accepting any more excuses from Steffy and Liam respectively. They want them to own up to their mistakes and be accountable.

Tuesday, January 19 – Flo's Got The Dirt

Summer hits a roadblock when Wyatt refuses to tell her why he and Sally broke up. However, she hits a goldmine when she finds out that Flo's willing to tell her everything she wants to know.

Hope is starting to deal with her anger after the initial shock of her spouse's betrayal. She has been struggling with her feelings, as seen in the tweet below. Liam will beg her to forgive him for sleeping with Steffy.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, a distraught Hope struggles to wrap her head around devastating news. pic.twitter.com/klP4Tmrjpw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 13, 2021

Wednesday, January 20 – Preempted For The Presidential Inauguration

Thursday, January 21 – Finn Asks Steffy A Painful Question

Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted for the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.Finn puts Steffy on the spot with a hard question. The image below shows that he is very angry after he found out that Steffy cheated on him. The doctor wants to know whom she would prefer to be the father of her unborn child.

Hope and Liam have a bitter argument about his betrayal. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) comforts her with words of wisdom and encourages her to fight for her marriage. He knows how much she loves Liam.

Friday, January 22 – Wyatt Calls Liam Out

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) picks up a vibe between Zoe and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz). He figures out that Carter Walton's (Lawrence Saint-Victor) fiancée may have the hots for his nephew.

Zoe is distraught when she finds out about Zende's unsent text message.

Wyatt calls out Liam for cheating on Hope. This time, he doesn't have his brother's back and reams him out for sleeping with Steffy.