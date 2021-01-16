Yanet Garcia Flaunts Large Rump In Red Latex Miniskirt And Thigh-High Boots

Instagram sensation Yanet Garcia is showing off her famous backside in a sexy new social media share. The Mexican bombshell wowed her 13.6 million followers in the new photo that gave them a view of her round rump in a dangerously short miniskirt.

Yanet wore a red latex miniskirt which was tied up the sides with long strings. The skirt's hemline was super short, landing just below the curves of her backside and only barely keeping it from being exposed. The tiny garb had a mid-rise waist and cinched right around her bellybutton. The skirt reflected the sun off of it, as several shiny patches ran up and down her rump.

Tucked into the skirt was a black sheer shirt that had velvet flowers printed on it. The long-sleeved shirt hugged the model's curves, but Yanet wore a nude tank top underneath to prevent her chest from being exposed.

Paired with the look were thigh-high leather boots that were mostly out of frame. The shaft of the tall boots landed just a few inches below the miniskirt's hemline and clung to Yanet's legs.

The social media star wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves that landed midway down her back. She swept some of her hair in front of her left eye, which kept half of her face covered up.

Yanet looked away from the camera when the picture was snapped and had a blank stare. She stood in front of the large windows in her apartment, which overlooked several other buildings and homes in the distance.

In the caption of the post, Yanet put just a black heart emoji to symbolize the dark aspects of her ensemble. In under a day, the hot new upload had brought in over 410,000 likes and 1,600 comments from her biggest fans.

The former weather girl's admirers complimented her incredible physique and super sexy outfit.

"THE HOTTEST COMBINATION OF BEAUTY AND OUTFIT," one fan wrote.

"The hottest woman i have ever seen," another added.

"Absolutely stunning," a third follower wrote with several heart-eyed emoji.

"Omg you are so perfect," a fourth fan said with multiple fire symbols.

The new post from Yanet is one of her most provocative in the past several weeks. The boots she sported in the upload made an appearance in another photo she shared from earlier this week. In the post, the influencer put on a skin-hugging brown dress that was hemmed just below her booty.