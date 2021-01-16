Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 16, 2021
Yanet Garcia Flaunts Large Rump In Red Latex Miniskirt And Thigh-High Boots
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram sensation Yanet Garcia is showing off her famous backside in a sexy new social media share. The Mexican bombshell wowed her 13.6 million followers in the new photo that gave them a view of her round rump in a dangerously short miniskirt.

Yanet wore a red latex miniskirt which was tied up the sides with long strings. The skirt's hemline was super short, landing just below the curves of her backside and only barely keeping it from being exposed. The tiny garb had a mid-rise waist and cinched right around her bellybutton. The skirt reflected the sun off of it, as several shiny patches ran up and down her rump.

Tucked into the skirt was a black sheer shirt that had velvet flowers printed on it. The long-sleeved shirt hugged the model's curves, but Yanet wore a nude tank top underneath to prevent her chest from being exposed.

Paired with the look were thigh-high leather boots that were mostly out of frame. The shaft of the tall boots landed just a few inches below the miniskirt's hemline and clung to Yanet's legs.

The social media star wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves that landed midway down her back. She swept some of her hair in front of her left eye, which kept half of her face covered up.

Yanet looked away from the camera when the picture was snapped and had a blank stare. She stood in front of the large windows in her apartment, which overlooked several other buildings and homes in the distance.

In the caption of the post, Yanet put just a black heart emoji to symbolize the dark aspects of her ensemble. In under a day, the hot new upload had brought in over 410,000 likes and 1,600 comments from her biggest fans.

The former weather girl's admirers complimented her incredible physique and super sexy outfit.

"THE HOTTEST COMBINATION OF BEAUTY AND OUTFIT," one fan wrote.

"The hottest woman i have ever seen," another added.

"Absolutely stunning," a third follower wrote with several heart-eyed emoji.

"Omg you are so perfect," a fourth fan said with multiple fire symbols.

The new post from Yanet is one of her most provocative in the past several weeks. The boots she sported in the upload made an appearance in another photo she shared from earlier this week. In the post, the influencer put on a skin-hugging brown dress that was hemmed just below her booty.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.