Skylar Walling Flashes Skin In G-String Monokini: 'Lets Slingshot Into The Weekend'

Skylar Walling returned to her Instagram account on Friday to share a racy new pic, which was sure to have her fans drooling. The model opted for very little clothing as she told her admirers she was ready to slingshot into the weekend.

In the sexy snap, Skylar looked insanely hot as she opted for a barely there G-string monokini. The garment included thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The skimpy swimwear barely covered her busty chest, exposing her cleavage and sideboob. The straps fit snugly over her curvy hips while accentuating her muscular back and killer thighs. Her bare booty was also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Skylar squatted down for the shot. She had her legs apart and her back arched as she reached both of her hands above her head. She also turned her head to the side to give a steamy stare into the camera.

She appeared to pose on a balcony with a glass barrier. Some green foliage could be seen through the glass. In the caption, Skylar wished her followers a great weekend.

Her long, dark hair was pulled away from her forehead. The locks were styled in loose waves that she tied into a classic ponytail behind her head. She grabbed at the ends of her mane to pull them forward up her arm.

Skylar's over 1 million followers didn't hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,700 times within the first 19 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

"There she is!!!! Have a great weekend your grace," one follower wrote.

"What a hottie," declared another.

"Perfect beautiful goddess," a third social media user gushed.

"Nice bikini. OMG you look amazing," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing some skin in her online snaps. She's often seen posing in racy ensembles such as skimpy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Skylar recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a pale green bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. That post was also a hit among her admirers. To date, it has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 320 comments.