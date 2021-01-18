Alexa Collins Bring The Heat In A Lacy Turquoise Bra & Matching Panties For Sizzling Bedroom Snaps

Another day, another smoking-hot Instagram post from Alexa Collins.

The Florida-based model took to her account on Friday, January 15, to send temperatures soaring with a new series of photos that have proven hard to ignore.

The update included a total of three snaps that captured Alexa looking as beautiful as ever in a set of sexy turquoise lingerie from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep, allover tan. The coordinated set of intimates included a lacy balconette bra with a low neckline that showcased a daring amount of her voluptuous cleavage as well as her bare decolletage. It had underwire-style cups with a cage design and flirty scalloped trim that drew even more attention to the busty display, while its thick satin band helped t0 highlight her slender frame.

Alexa rocked a pair of racy panties in the same bold hue for the sizzling photo op as well. The barely there undergarment exposed the beauty's curvy hips and shapely thighs in their entirety thanks to its high-cut design. The number's waistband was made of the same satin material as the band on her bra and featured the brand's name printed on it in white lettering. Its straps fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist while also bringing attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The blond bombshell rocked the racy look in the bedroom, where she was seen sitting on top of a cozy bed covered in white linens. She folded one leg underneath her in the first image of the set before hanging both legs over the mattress for the remainder of the photoshoot. Her platinum locks fell perfectly around her head in gorgeous curls, framing her face as she gazed at the camera with an intense, smoldering stare.

Many of Alexa's 1.2 million followers were thrilled by the suggestive snaps, awarding them more than 29,000 likes in less than a day's time. The post has also amassed nearly 450 comments, many of which contained compliments for the social media influencer.

"Angel!!! You are gorgeous," one person wrote.

"This color is everything on you!" remarked another fan.

"Beautiful and sexy," a third follower gushed.

"You are INCREDIBLE," added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has shown off a number of skin-baring ensembles on her Instagram page this week. On Wednesday, the star sent pulses racing as she modeled some lavish accessories while rocking a semi-sheer teddy and slinky robe. That look proved to be another major hit, earning more than 17,000 likes and 400 comments to date.