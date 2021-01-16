'Big Brother' Stars Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Share Pregnancy Reveal Video, Announce New Wedding Date

Big Brother star Nicole Franzel gave fans a look at the moment she told her fiance Victor Arroyo that she is pregnant with their child.

In an adorable video shared to Instagram, the reality TV couple played what Victor thought was a "game" for their virtual bridal shower, which was set for the next day. The two wore aprons as they identified objects in the pockets. After Victor named Starburst candies, chip clips, and several other items, he came upon a positive pregnancy test in one of Nicole's pockets.

The gym owner seemed stunned as he let the pregnancy news sink in, before bursting into tears and giving Nicole a hug.

"I'm so excited to be a father, every time I watch this it hits the feels," Victor wrote of the sweet video, which can be seen below.

Shortly after announcing that they are expecting their first child in July, the reality stars revealed their latest plans for their nuptials.

During an episode of the Coco Caliente podcast, available here, the 28-year-old bride-to-be explained that after originally pushing their December 2020 ceremony to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Victor will now exchange vows in March.

"I know a lot of people were commenting on our photos about our wedding so just, like, a little tidbit about that as we are not going to wait until after the baby," she said.

"We are going to do it in March, in Florida, in a small wedding."

Victor chimed in to reiterate that this will be the final time they will change the date, no matter what happens with the pandemic.

"This is set in stone [even] if it's just me and Nicole at this place getting married. That's how it's gonna happen because I'm over it," he said.

The couple, who met on the 18th season of the CBS reality show, had originally planned a pricey destination wedding for December. The wedding became a hot topic in the recent Big Brother: All-Stars season when returning player Nicole went head to head with fan-favorite alum, Janelle Pierzina.

In a bizarre goodbye message following Janelle's early eviction from All-Stars, Nicole uninvited her to the wedding. Janelle later blasted the "cheap a**" destination wedding that required a $3000 hotel stay and claimed she had never planned on going to it anyway.

On the podcast, Nicole noted that amid all of the drama with her nuptials, it all seems so "unimportant" in relation to her pregnancy.

"We just want to get married to get that out of the way to have our baby and focus on the baby, " Nicole revealed.

The Big Brother 18 winner said her pregnancy is all she cares about and that she is " so happy" about it, adding that her "maternal" instincts are already kicking in during her first trimester.