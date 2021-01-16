Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

January 16, 2021
'Big Brother' Stars Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Share Pregnancy Reveal Video, Announce New Wedding Date
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Big Brother star Nicole Franzel gave fans a look at the moment she told her fiance Victor Arroyo that she is pregnant with their child.

In an adorable video shared to Instagram, the reality TV couple played what Victor thought was a "game" for their virtual bridal shower, which was set for the next day. The two wore aprons as they identified objects in the pockets. After Victor named Starburst candies, chip clips, and several other items, he came upon a positive pregnancy test in one of Nicole's pockets.

The gym owner seemed stunned as he let the pregnancy news sink in, before bursting into tears and giving Nicole a hug.

"I'm so excited to be a father, every time I watch this it hits the feels," Victor wrote of the sweet video, which can be seen below.

Shortly after announcing that they are expecting their first child in July, the reality stars revealed their latest plans for their nuptials.

During an episode of the Coco Caliente podcast, available here, the 28-year-old bride-to-be explained that after originally pushing their December 2020 ceremony to May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and Victor will now exchange vows in March.

"I know a lot of people were commenting on our photos about our wedding so just, like, a little tidbit about that as we are not going to wait until after the baby," she said.

"We are going to do it in March, in Florida, in a small wedding."
Victor chimed in to reiterate that this will be the final time they will change the date, no matter what happens with the pandemic.

"This is set in stone [even] if it's just me and Nicole at this place getting married. That's how it's gonna happen because I'm over it," he said.

The couple, who met on the 18th season of the CBS reality show, had originally planned a pricey destination wedding for December. The wedding became a hot topic in the recent Big Brother: All-Stars season when returning player Nicole went head to head with fan-favorite alum, Janelle Pierzina.

In a bizarre goodbye message following Janelle's early eviction from All-Stars, Nicole uninvited her to the wedding. Janelle later blasted the "cheap a**" destination wedding that required a $3000 hotel stay and claimed she had never planned on going to it anyway.

On the podcast, Nicole noted that amid all of the drama with her nuptials, it all seems so "unimportant" in relation to her pregnancy.

"We just want to get married to get that out of the way to have our baby and focus on the baby, " Nicole revealed.

The Big Brother 18 winner said her pregnancy is all she cares about and that she is " so happy" about it, adding that her "maternal" instincts are already kicking in during her first trimester.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.