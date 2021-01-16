Madison Woolley Sizzles In A White One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach

Madison Woolley showcased her hourglass figure in her latest social media share. The Australian model updated her Instagram page on January 16 with a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a casual pose in her formfitting swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

Madison looked stunning in a white monokini made of thick, ribbed material. It had a strapless design that highlighted her shoulders and slim arms. The straight neckline covered her cleavage, and though the suit was less revealing than most of her bathing suits, she still looked sexy. The one-piece had a body-hugging fit, and it emphasized her hourglass frame.

The lower part featured high leg cuts that reached her hips, exposing a generous amount of skin around her groin area and helping accentuate her thighs. The light-colored swimwear complemented her flawless complexion.

Avid followers of the model know that she recently took a trip with her boyfriend. Since then, she has been sharing pictures of the places they went to. She also recorded several short clips and uploaded them to her Instagram stories

Madison was photographed at Hayman Island, as the geotag noted. The location was part of the Whitsunday Islands, which are near the Great Barrier Reef and the northern coast of Queensland.

In the snapshot, the bombshell posed front and center and stood on the sand with her thighs parted. She popped her right hip slightly to the side and raised her left hand in the air. She brought her other hand to her temple, possibly using it to shield her eyes from the bright glare of the sun. She faced the camera and offered a sultry gaze. Some parts of her body were hit by sunlight, giving her skin a glow.

The clear turquoise blue water hitting the shore, lush greenery, and a building comprised the background. The bright blue sky and clouds were also evident in the shot.

Madison paired the photo with a short caption. After only a few hours, the latest share has been liked 8,800-plus times and received more than 70 comments. Many of her eager online supporters went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her enviable body. Several other admirers praised her beauty. Some others were unable to form words with their thoughts about the pic and instead chimed in with a mix of emoji.

"Wow, you look absolutely amazing!" gushed an admirer.

"OMG! Look at you! A beautiful woman with perfect curves. I have also read your book, and I can say that you are a lovely person, too. A whole package," wrote another fan.