Francesca Farago Poses In Bed While Wearing Sexy Red Lace Lingerie: 'Waiting For Bae'

Canadian model and reality TV star Francesca Farago set fire to her Instagram feed Friday with a sizzling lingerie post that gave her over 4.8 million followers plenty to admire. The bombshell posed in bed while wearing red lace, treating her eager audience to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.

The 27-year-old, who is best known for starring in the Netflix reality show Too Hot to Handle, rocked a plunging bra that left a generous amount of décolletage on display. The item was crafted out of see-through lace, which was decorated with a dainty floral print that did little to censor her perky assets. Delicate fringes embellished the plummeting neckline, calling even more attention to Francesca's busty chest. The social media star adorned her décolletage with an ornate chain necklace that grazed just below her collar bone, further drawing the gaze to her exposed cleavage.

Francesca paired the piece with coordinated panties, which sported a sheer lace front that was also trimmed with fringes. The bottoms had thick side straps that matched the solid underband of her bra, which sat low on her hips baring the model's toned tummy. The lingerie was a rich crimson shade that flattered Francesca's honeyed tresses and accentuated her glowing tan. The hottie perched atop a set of white bedsheets, which made her outfit pop even more.

The stunner struck a sultry pose as she sat on her hip and glanced sideways with a coy smile. She leaned on both hands for support, propelling her torso and shoulders upward and displaying the curvature of her midsection. Her legs were folded to the side, allowing her slender thighs to emerge in the spotlight. Her locks cascaded over her shoulder in tousled curls. Their color perfectly matched the wicker lamp shades suspended from the ceiling, which lent an artistic vibe to the shot.

The revealing ensemble was from Lounge Underwear's lingerie line, Lounge Intimates, which the model credited with a double tag on her photo.

Francesca accompanied the post with a flirty caption, telling followers she was waiting for bae. Plenty of her online admirers offered to step in for the role, leaving gushing messages under the sweltering snap. Other fans took the opportunity to compliment her beauty and enviable figure.

"You are absolutely sexy francesca," one person wrote in the comments section.

"YOU ARE PERFECT OMG," another Instagrammer penned in all caps, further expressing their adoration with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"Iconic. Truly so beautiful," chimed in a third follower.

"Gonna set the house on fire with dat body girl! Damn!!!" quipped a fourth Instagram user, who added a firetruck emoji followed by three flames.