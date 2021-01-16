Trending Stories
January 16, 2021
Valerie Cossette Brings The Heat In An Insanely Sexy Black Lace Teddy
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Canadian beauty Valerie Cossette gave fans something to drool over on January 15, when she took to Instagram to share a red-hot lingerie pic that caused temperatures to soar on her page. The 27-year-old model flashed her perky assets in an ultra-revealing black lace teddy, putting on a tantalizing display as she posed with her thighs slightly parted.

The sexy lingerie boasted a plunging neckline that fell far past Valerie's chest, fully baring her busty cleavage and flashing her midsection. Underwire details gave definition to her shapely bosom, extending above the tiny string that connected the revealing cups in the middle. This created a midriff window that gave fans a peek at the model's underbreast tattoo. Likewise, the sinuous dreamcatcher tat on her hip and thigh was also on show due to the teddy's insane high cut.

The racy number provided very little coverage to Valerie's bombshell figure, exposing her flanks and leaving her voluptuous hips and thighs in full view of the camera. The one-piece was tied of both sides with two sets of straps draping down, which accentuated her waist and chest line. An elegant floral print adorned the see-through fabric, which was further decorated with a dainty scalloped trim all around. The outfit came with matching garters that emphasized the hottie's curvy pins.

Valerie flaunted her bodacious lower body as she put one leg in front of the other and cocked her hip. She lifted one hand in the air, showing off the gold bangle bracelet that sparkled on her forearm. Her long, raven tresses framed her face and spilled over her shoulders, grazing her abundant décolletage. Her legs were cropped out of the frame, which kept the focus on her hourglass curves.

The gorgeous brunette expressed her love of black lace in her caption, adding a dark heart emoji for good measure. She tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the provocative lingerie, which she dubbed her new favorite.

The sizzling-hot upload appeared to have sent followers into a frenzy. In the span of 14 hours, the suggestive photo amassed more than 103,700 likes -- significantly more than any of Valerie's recent posts. The seductive look also brought fans to the comments section by the masses, racking up 1,995 messages overnight.

"Wow omg you're so cute in this lingery [sic] set," penned one Instagram user.

"I think my heart just stopped," quipped a second person.

"Your best pic ever! Absolutely gorgeous!!!" gushed a third admirer.

"You are by far the most beautiful girl on IG. Love your pics!!" chimed in another smitten fan.

