January 16, 2021
Ashley Resch Dons Her Seamless Thong, Pulling & Stretching The Panties While Rubbing Her Skin In Hot Video
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Instagram model Ashley Resch cranked up the heat in her latest post. The bombshell took to social media on Friday evening with a red hot video that set pulses racing. In the clip, she rocked a set of mismatched underwear. However, it's how she put it on that lit up her feed and sent her 954,000 followers pushing the replay button.

Ashley sported a semi-sheer yellow bra with raised, bumpy dots over its filmy, diaphanous surface. The lingerie clung to her ample assets and the molded cups helped to lift and shape her bust. The bra had a scooped neckline, and in the clip, a hint of her voluptuous cleavage could be seen.

She put her toned midsection on display. Her chiseled midriff and tiny waist helped to emphasize her titillating curves and hourglass silhouette.

Ashley's lower half took center stage in this particular offering. She rocked a stone-colored thong that was seamless and sat high on her hips. The bottoms exposed her muscular thighs and pert booty in the shoot.

The influencer posed indoors in a well-lit room. Behind her, glass panes let the sunlight in and bathed her in its glow. The neutral walls also provided a perfect backdrop for her as she donned her underwear.

The secondslong clip showed Ashley's torso and the upper part of her legs. The video started with her pulling up the panties and carefully running her fingers along the sides and from the back to the front. Ashley repeated the movement a second time before tugging the fabric at her hips. The bombshell then did it again, this time using her index finger and rubbing along her naked flesh. Finally, she smoothed over the thong as if she was satisfied with the fit.

Ashley ramped up the sexy factor with her choice of music. Jadu Jadu's "Virgo" was playing in the background and provided a sensual feel to the offering. She captioned her post with a simple word, "details," implying that the finer points mattered.

The social media star's fans showered her with attention shortly after the post went live. They showed their appreciation by hitting the like button and complimenting her. The offering has already received over 21,000 likes and a slew of comments.

One admirer seemed to resonate with Ashley's plight.

"Just can't get them to smooth out... hate that," they teased.

Another paraphrased Shakira's iconic song.

"Them hips don't lie," they wrote.

One follower waxed lyrical about her looks and tattoo.

"I love your tattoo (Vegvisir), my delicious and bewitching inked goddess," they raved.

A fourth Instagrammer loved the video.

"I could watch this all day, every day. My queen you are [flame emoji]," they gushed.

