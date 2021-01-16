Tahlia Hall Flaunts Killer Body In Skimpy Bikini While Posing On A Balcony

Tahlia Hall took to Instagram on Friday, January 15, to upload a new snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun's rays. The gorgeous Aussie model rocked a red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insanely toned body.

In the photo, Tahlia was photographed on the balcony of a high building. The place offered incredible views of the city, with skyscrapers visible at a distance. Despite the scenery, viewers were more fascinated by Tahlia's sheer display of skin.

The babe lay on her back on the concrete railing under the blazing sun. She stretched her legs, keeping her knees bent and pointing her toes, raising one leg higher. The hottie stretched both of her arms above her head as she gazed to the side. Instead of laying flat on her back, she arched her back. The stance made her small waist and perky booty more noticeable. Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed under the sunshine.

Tahlia wore a bright bikini that complemented her sunkissed complexion. The whole ensemble was visible in another Instagram post. The top featured fully lined triangle cups and a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her decolletage. Thin straps clung to her neck for support, and it pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage look more prominent.

She sported the matching bottoms, which boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat stomach and abs. The high leg cuts made her lean legs seem longer. The bottoms also had strings that tied to the sides of her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The thong design flaunted her round buns.

The blond bombshell accessorized with several bangles. For the occasion, she left her golden locks loose and opted for a straight hairstyle.

The influencer wrote a short caption in which she mentioned "city life." According to the geotag, she was in Brisbane, Australia.

In less than a day of being live, Tahlia's latest share gained more than 8,400 likes and over 80 comments. Eager admirers wrote compliments and gushing messages in the comments section. Most of them raved over her fit figure, while several other supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

"You are an epitome of glamour and beauty," one of her fans wrote, adding the two-hearts emoji at the end of the comment.

"Wow! What a sight! Not the buildings, but you. To me, you are the prettiest woman in the world," gushed another admirer.

"What a body! It's perfection. You also have that beautiful face. You are blessed with great genes," added a third social media user.