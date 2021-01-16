Tahlia Skaines Puts On Busty Display In Black Sports Bra

Tahlia Skaines flaunted her assets and fit figure in her newest Instagram update, which she shared with her 579,000 followers today. The hot Aussie model wore a skintight fitness set that flaunted her ample assets and incredibly toned physique.

The black two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings. The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear appeared to be so tight that it pushed her breasts together, making her cleavage pop. The brand's logo was printed on the cream-colored band that hugged her midriff. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her abs and taut stomach.

The leggings that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband clung to her slim waist, obscuring her navel from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize her hips down to her lean legs, while the color of her outfit suited her flawlessly tanned skin. She completed her look by wearing a pair of white trainers.

Tahlia was snapped in a quaint café, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the first photo, she could be seen sitting on a rattan chair with her thighs parted and one leg tucked near her body. The babe looked down on the table in front of her, eyeing a big cookie. The sunlight that hit her body made her bronze tan glow.

A swipe to the right showed a close-up look at the table. This time, she had a drink and added her Louis Vuitton purse to make the pic more pleasing to the eye. As for Tahlia, only her thighs were visible.

She kept her accessories minimal and wore a pair of dainty earrings, several rings, and an Apple watch. She parted her platinum blond locks to the side and tied them into a low bun. She also had sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

In the caption, Tahlia shared that the cookie in one of the pics was a prop for the shoot, but she ended up "wanting one" for herself. She also revealed that her activewear came from White Fox Boutique, tagging the retailer's Instagram page in the caption and picture. She also added a tag for White Fox Active.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the like button over 5,600 times and left more than 40 comments on the sexy post. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

"Ever so stunning," a fan commented.

"What a lovely place! You are so beautiful," wrote another follower.