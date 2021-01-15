Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Slinky Black Dress With Cut-Out Chest

Kelly Osbourne stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday by sharing a few photos of herself looking slim and stunning in a figure-flattering black dress.

In her caption, Kelly, 36, let her fans know that she was feeling just as sensational as she looked in the slinky number. It had long sleeves and a crisp winged collar. A large cutout underneath the latter showed off her creamy décolletage and the gold medallion necklace nestled in her ample bust. She wore the necklace's thick gold chain tucked underneath her collar.

The dress was tight around the bust, waist, and hips, so it marvelously showcased Kelly's hourglass shape. In her first pic, she saucily posed with one hand on her side, drawing the eye to her tiny waistline. The skirt skimmed over her shapely legs, and its hemline hit a few inches below the knee.

Other small details elevated the garment's design, including princess seams for added shaping and a slit on the left side of the skirt. Kelly finished her look with a pair of black patent leather high heels.

Her bling included a pair of diamond solitaire earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She wore her long, lavender-colored locks styled in a high ponytail with a piece of hair wrapped around its base.

Kelly appeared to be inside a hair and makeup trailer. The last two images in her slideshow included a closer view of her hairstyle and her beauty look, and she tagged the team responsible for both: makeup artist Kip Zachary and hairstylist Frankie Hernandez.

Kelly was pictured rocking the same outfit on the set of a new television pilot. Just Jared published photos of the former Fashion Police co-host and American Idol alum Adam Lambert filming the pilot, which will also star Pitch Perfect actress Ester Dean. The Ellen DeGeneres Show star Stephen "tWitch" Boss is involved in the mystery project as well.

In the comments section, Kelly's post received a lot of love from her famous followers, including Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"Wow in the shape of your life!" wrote singer Natasha Bedingfield.

Her non-celeb fans also took notice of her slender figure.

"The slimmer she is, the more she looks just like her mom!!" read one message.

"You're so skinny," added another commenter.

"Absolutely beautiful!! Skinny Minny," a fourth admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly has revealed that she underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2019. The procedure helped her lose 85 pounds, but she also works out to stay in such great shape.