Singer SZA Rocks A Tiny Blue Bikini For Racy Mirror Selfie

SZA sizzled in her latest Instagram snap, where she showed off her bikini body for a racy mirror selfie.

The 30-year-old took to the social media site to share a series of racy pictures and video clips, including an image that showed her posing while holding a small dog. In the photo, SZA peered slightly to the side as she held her cell phone above her shoulders to snap the picture. She wore a tiny blue bikini that just barely covered her curves, showing off her well-toned stomach and arms.

SZA followed the snap with another picture that gave her followers a glimpse of the entire outfit, which included a blue bandana tied around the top of her head and a pair of blue pants. She showed off the entire outfit in a short video where she bent her knees and went down low to the floor before striking a pose and ending the short clip with a laugh. She also shared several more angles of the outfit as she showed off some skin in the images and videos.

SZA included images of various outfits after the bikini snaps, including one where she posed in the same mirror, that time wearing a low-cut white shirt and her hair up in an afro.

The post -- which she referred to as a "late dump," apparently of the media stored in her phone -- was a huge hit with the singer's fans. It racked up more than 1.9 million likes and attracted plenty of compliments for her physique and her fashion style.

"So stunning," one person wrote.

"Whoa, yes ma'am," another fan commented, adding a fire emoji.

Some of her famous friends were pleased with the post as well. Rapper Cardi B left a comment for her "I Do" collaborator with some praise for the looks she rocked.

"You look so sexy," Cardi wrote.

This is not the first time in the new year that SZA has dumped a series of revealing images onto her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr reported, she posted another group of photos and clips earlier this month, including one where she posed nude in front of a full-length mirror. She appeared to be inside her bedroom for the selfie, which had the singer standing slightly to the side with her hand covering her chest so she remained covered and stayed in line with the social media platform's strict rules against overt nudity.