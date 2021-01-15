Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 15, 2021
Mike Pence Reportedly Calls & Congratulates Kamala Harris, Offers Assistance
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Vice President Mike Pence spoke with his successor Kamala Harris on Thursday to congratulate her on winning the 2020 presidential election, according to The Associated Press.

Per an individual briefed on the matter, Pence and Harris had a "good call," with Pence offering his assistance with the transition process.

The conversation marked the first contact between officials from President Donald Trump's administration and the incoming Joe Biden administration.

"Pence's call to his successor is a continuation of the traditional show of comity between outgoing and incoming leaders that Trump has flouted. In 2008, then-Vice President Dick Cheney called Biden to congratulate him the night of his win and invited Biden and his wife, Jill, to tour the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory shortly before the 2009 inauguration."
Trump has neither reached out to Biden, not invited him to the White House, violating longstanding norms and traditions.

The commander-in-chief has spent the past several months disputing Biden's victory in the 2020 election and alleging, without evidence, widespread voter fraud.

As he was seeking to overturn the results of the race, Trump put pressure on Pence. This culminated on January 6, when he demanded that Pence interfere in Congress' certification of the Electoral College, which he had no authority to do.

On that day, a violent group of pro-Trump protesters clashed with law enforcement and forcefully invaded the U.S. Capitol Building. Some of them angrily chanted "Hang Mike Pence" as they searched for the second-in-command.

Trump was accused of inspiring the riots and inciting violence, with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle condemning his behavior.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached him earlier this week, though it remains unclear if he will be convicted by the GOP-controlled Senate.

President Donald Trump walks to the White House residence after exiting Marine One.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

As The Associated Press noted, since the shocking events of January 6, Trump has stayed out of the spotlight with Pence fulfilling the ceremonial duties of the presidency.

On Thursday, FBI and other law enforcement agencies briefed Pence on inauguration security. He also met with members of the National Guard protecting the Capitol.

In 2016, after Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Biden had lunch with Pence and vowed to assist him in any way necessary.

"I told Mike, the vice president-elect, that I'm available to him 24/7. I plan on being available to Mike as senior staff for him as he moves," Biden said at the time.

It remains unclear whether the Republican will extend the same courtesy to Harris, but he will reportedly attend the inauguration.

Latest Headlines

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.