Lucia Javorcekova Wears A Semi-Sheer Lace Bodysuit While In A Tropical Cabana: 'Perfect'

Social media star Lucia Javorcekova stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers after modeling a revealing bodysuit in a sultry new video.

The shade of the bodysuit was a soft white color which complemented Lucia's sun-kissed skin while adding to the relaxed and bohemian neutral palette of the setting. The material of the garment had a lingerie-inspired lace print and was closely tailored to her figure so that her curves were on full display. The fabric was also semi-sheer, teasing even more of the model's skin underneath.

The top of the bodysuit featured a high mock neck silhouette that gave the misleading impression of modesty. In addition, the garment had long sleeves that again tried to give an illusion of chastity despite the see-through fabric.

However, the bottom had a much skimpier cut and featured a thong cut in the back. In the front, high-side slits nearly extended up to Lucia's midriff, showing off her hips and accentuating her hourglass figure.

The model left her voluminous brunette locks unstyled so that her tresses messily cascaded down past her shoulders in a "just got out of bed" aesthetic.

The video opened with Lucia walking out toward a balcony from a bedroom. The clip then cut to the model leaning against a bedpost while playing with the beige draperies of the furniture's canopy. The upload then offered a brief glimpse of the stunning setting, which included lush green palm trees, a bright blue sky, and the ocean beyond. The video continued with similar shots of the Slovakian beauty -- including several close-ups -- before ending with Lucia looking out over the view while extending her arms.

In the caption, Lucia wrote a sweet inspirational quote that maintained that perfection was the sum of one's "imperfections and flaws."

Fans went wild over the new upload, and she earned over 40,000 likes and more than 530 comments.

"You are one of the most incredibly beautiful woman I have ever seen!!!!" one awestruck fan declared, emphasizing the compliment with three red hearts.

"I think you're going to hit a million likes with this one," a second person added.

"Don't look at some small imperfections. I see a very beautiful woman, which let the heart of each men jump much more higher," a third individual raved.

"All I see is perfection," a fourth countered, concluding the comment with several emoji including three heart-eye faces and two fire symbols.

