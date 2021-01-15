Paulina Gretzky Teases Cleavage In Unzipped Snow Jumpsuit: 'Some People Are Worth Melting For'

Paulina Gretzky treated her Instagram followers to a sexy new shot of herself on the ski slopes in Snowmass Village, Colorado. She also delighted them with a quote from the popular Disney movie Frozen.

In the image, Paulina posed on a snow-covered slope with evergreen trees behind her in the distance. Tracks were also visible in the otherwise pristine layer of snow. The 32-year-old model stood with one hip popped out. She wore a skintight black snow jumpsuit with a white stripe down one side that skimmed her hip, emphasizing its curve. The outfit fastened with a gold zipper that ran from below her navel to her chest, and she had it unzipped several inches to provide a generous peek at her ample cleavage. The zipper pull was a gold letter "B."

Over the one-piece outfit, Paulina wore a shiny, short black jacket with silver zippers and snaps. She grasped the lapels with both hands and held it open. The positioning showed off a sparkly ring on her middle finger. She also accessorized with a short, thick chain around her neck.

Paulina wore her shoulder-length blond hair straight, and it framed her face from a center part. She slightly pursed her full lips and tilted her head to one side while looking at the camera with a flirty look in her eyes.

In a later comment, Paulina credited Southern Charm star Austen Kroll for the caption, where she quoted Olaf from Frozen. Instagram users quickly shared some love for the look, with more than 28,300 hitting the like button and nearly 275 taking the time to compose a reply praising the model.

"You're a very pretty woman, but you're going to be cold if you don't zip up," one fan teased, including a flame, snowflake, and heart.

"Wow! What happens when that drip turns ice cold, though???" a second follower wondered, along with several laughing, crying emoji and flames.

"You've got it. All the star power you'll lever need. I love that jacket! You look so sexy in it," a third Instagram user declared, adding a bomb, flames, and thumbs-up.

"This is pure fire! You're so beautiful that you will melt all that snow looking the way you look," a fourth devotee exclaimed, including red heart-eye emoji.

Paulina hasn't been super-active on social media for a while now, but she's shared more often than usual in the past month. The Inquisitr reported that she showcased her enviable curves in a post for her recent birthday where she had on a metallic disk rainbow mini dress.