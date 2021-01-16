Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

January 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Nets To Replace Jarrett Allen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After months of serious negotiation, the Brooklyn Nets have finally acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets, fulfilling their dream of adding a third star that would help Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, the four-team blockbuster deal left the Nets with a shallow frontcourt depth, especially after they lost Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Luckily, though they can no longer afford to trade for an All-Star caliber center, there are plenty of quality big men that Brooklyn could get for a cheap price before the 2021 trade deadline.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report named three centers that the Nets could target this season. These include JaVale McGee of the Cavaliers, Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks, and Aron Baynes of the Toronto Raptors.

"Noel is averaging 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per 36 minutes with the New York Knicks this season and would be an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan. He's athletic enough to switch out on the perimeter and has been a solid rim protector throughout his career. Baynes would give the Nets some spacing from the center position, and McGee will almost certainly be on his way out of Cleveland after the Cavs traded for Allen."

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Brooklyn Nets gets fouled on his shot by JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers with Markieff Morris #88 during the first half at Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images | Harry How

Of all the three big men, McGee is the most likely to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. The recent arrival of Allen in Cleveland has created a logjam in the Cavaliers' frontcourt. If they were forced to choose between McGee, Andre Drummond, and Allen, it would be a no-brainer for Cleveland to let the former Shaqtin' a Fool MVP go.

McGee would be an interesting addition to the Nets. Aside from having plenty of championship experience, he would also not have a hard time making himself fit in Brooklyn since he once played alongside Durant on the Golden State Warriors.

Noel's statistics this season may not be impressive, but Swartz believes that when he's given enough playing time, he could be an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan at the starting center position. Noel would be an incredible replacement for Allen, giving Brooklyn another young body in their frontcourt who specializes in protecting the rim.

Meanwhile, unlike McGee and Noel, Baynes is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc, which could greatly benefit the three Nets' superstars. Having a center who could space the floor would make it easier for Irving, Durant, and Harden to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.