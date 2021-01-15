Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Madi Teeuws Teases Her Followers By Wearing 'Only Fans' Along With A Tiny Tennis Skirt And Pigtails
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Madi Teeuws wowed her 584,000 Instagram followers after posting a triple-picture update where she sizzled in an unusual getup.

The bottom of the ensemble consisted of a traditional tennis skirt. It was a classic white hue that not only added some brightness to the photos, but also highlighted the California transplant's sun-kissed skin. The skirt featured traditional pleats and a very short hemline that exposed nearly all of the former Deal or No Deal model's long, lean legs. The silhouette had a high-waisted style that cinched at Teeuws' midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure.

However, the most eye-catching aspect of the ensemble was not the miniskirt but rather the top. Teeuws sported a small hint of a beige bra but covered the cups with two paper fans. One was a bubblegum pink shade while the other was a cerulean blue; the combination of the two gave the post a stunning pop of color. A pretty oriental-inspired pattern featuring birds and flora decorated the top of the accessory, also adding some visual interest.

Teeuws completed the look by styling her long blond hair into two messy pigtails. A few escaped tendrils of hair artfully framed her face. Her sole accessory was a small pair of gold hoop earrings, and she also sported a chic French manicure.

In the first of the three photos, Teeuws faced the camera while standing in front of a white wall. She tilted her head down to offer fans a sultry look while crossing her left leg in front of her right to accentuate her curves. In the second picture, she angled herself sideways and playfully tugged at her hair and the hem of her skirt. In the last, she smiled slightly while still playing with her clothing.

In the caption, Teeuws joked that her fun getup was her version of a subscription-based social media platform known for its sultry content.

Her followers quickly went wild over the new upload and awarded the photos with over 16,000 likes and around 250 comments.

"Please marry me," one awestruck user gushed, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-face emoji.

"A visual pun and a psych-out? Nicely done," a second raved.

"That outfit is excellent. It could be said you're 'fanning the flames,'" a third person teased.

"Smoke show hottie of the day," a fourth follower proclaimed, concluding the comment with two fire symbols and a red heart.

This is not the first time this week that the influencer has stunned her followers. As covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after modeling a tight blue T-shirt.

