Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 15, 2021
Next Week On 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Video: Gloria Returns Looking Rough
TV
Rachel Dillin

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for January 18 through 22 teases trouble in paradise for both Genoa City's newlywed couples. Elsewhere, Gloria returns looking rough, and Kevin looks a little concerned.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) only recently returned from their romantic Miami honeymoon after their New Year's Eve wedding. She managed to leave without contacting Adam (Mark Grossman) about Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) stroke. However, since their return, Sharon has seen Adam, and she can't help but worry about him.

Next week, Sharon reaches out to her ex-husband even though neither Rey nor Chelsea appreciates the gesture. Sharon is thrilled when Rey shows her a bouquet of pastel flowers and lets her know somebody sent her a gift. She asks who the sender is, and Rey doesn't look pleased when he announces it's from Adam. These two already have a history of problems with Sharon and Adam's relationship, so this isn't a great way to start their life back home.

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and his mom, Gloria (Judith Chapman), sit together at a table. Gloria looks a bit frazzled and upset, and Kevin asks his mom what brings her to Genoa City. She already knows that he's aware of information she had on the jump drive she hid in the Chancellor mansion last fall. She flat-out tells her son not to pretend like he doesn't know what is going on with her.

It seems like things might get crazy with Gloria as she tries to outsmart everyone who doesn't appreciate the information she has about the embezzlement at Newman Enterprises. So much for Kevin's plan to stay out of the drama and enjoy raising his new baby with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Finally, Chance (Donny Boaz) promises to get Abby (Melissa Ordway) whatever she needs. All she has to do is name it, and he'll make sure she has it. A tearful Abby lets her new husband know that what she wants the most simply isn't within his power to give her.

After a heartbreaking doctor's visit, Abby discovers she cannot carry a child due to too much scar tissue from her previous miscarriage. Her dreams of quickly becoming pregnant and having Chance's baby are dashed, and she's in mourning. Although he can't help her have their baby herself, there's no doubt that Chance has the resources to ensure they have a family one way or the other.

Latest Headlines

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.