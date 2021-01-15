Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Katya Elise Henry Slays In Orange Bikini Top & Booty Shorts
nsfw
Stacy Carey

Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram on Friday night to tease her fans with a jaw-dropping snapshot. Her caption was all about a new run of her "THICC" fitness challenge that is slated to begin in a few days. However, it appeared that all eyes were on her curvy physique.

This photo was a professional shot taken with an entirely white background. The brunette beauty posed with a hand on a cocked hip and grinned as she looked at the camera.

The 26-year-old had her dark hair pulled away from her face and she tied much of it up in a high half-ponytail. The rest of her locks were straightened and they cascaded over her shoulders.

She stood at a slight angle as she posed for the snapshot. Katya wore white sneakers and socks, and a few pieces of jewelry could be seen around her neck and both wrists.

Katya chose an orange triangle bikini top to cover her busty assets. A pair of booty shorts in an almost identical hue completed the social media influencer's ensemble.

The booty shorts rested just under Katya's navel and the waistband rose high on the sides. The fabric clung to her shapely thighs and teasingly highlighted her peachy derriere. Her chiseled abs and muscular arms perfectly complimented her hourglass curves.

This new photo quickly garnered a lot of attention from the model's millions of fans. In just the first couple of hours after Katya had initially shared the alluring snap, more than 51,000 people had already liked it.

In addition, 245 comments poured in from the fitness enthusiast's ardent admirers. Many fans relied on emoji to signal their adoration for this photo, often utilizing smiley face, fire, and peach icons.

"dayumm she fine!!" one fan enthusiastically wrote.

"That's a perfect woman right there," another praised.

"The baddest chic around," a third user raved.

"What a hot picture," someone else declared.

A few days ago, Katya sent her millions of Instagram followers into a frenzy with a titillating set of shots. She wore a colorful string bikini and a pair of purple gloves throughout the array of photos that caused such a stir.

Katya made sure to showcase her alluring curves from a wide variety of angles. Pouty, sultry facial expressions elevated the sexy vibe to sky-high levels and every picture seemed more enticing than the last.

Over the course of three days, more than 290,000 likes and 2,910 comments poured in from Kayta's impressed admirers in response to those particular swimsuit snaps.

