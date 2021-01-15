Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Donald Trump Will Leave White House On Morning Of Joe Biden's Inauguration, Report Says
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

President Donald Trump is expected to depart the White House next Wednesday morning, before Democrat Joe Biden is inaugurated as the new commander-in-chief, Reuters reported on Friday.

Two individuals familiar with Trump's plans told the publication that he initially planned on departing Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening but changed his mind.

Trump recently said that he will not attend Biden's inauguration, which makes him the first president in modern history to skip his successor's ceremony.

The two sources told Reuters that Trump is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One is headquartered. He will then fly to Palm Beach, Florida, and stay at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Some advisers have reportedly urged the commander-in-chief to host Biden at the Oval Office, but he does not seem to be on board with the idea.

Several White House aides reportedly plan to work for him in Palm Beach, which suggests that he is looking to maintain an active presence in Republican politics.

Per people familiar with Trump's thinking, he will issue more pardons before leaving office. In fact, he is allegedly considering pardoning himself.

No head of state in American history has pardoned himself, but Trump reportedly began considering the option after being impeached for the second time.

President Donald Trump exits the White House to walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Earlier this week, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached him for inciting the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The riots broke out after Trump suggested that his supporters storm the Capitol building and stop the certification of Electoral College votes in the 2020 election.

The Hill confirmed Reuters' reporting, noting that the Republican does not seem to be interested in taking the final victory lap and boasting about his administration's accomplishments.

"Leaving before Biden is sworn in will allow Trump to depart on Air Force One since he will still technically be the president. Had Trump waited until after the inauguration, he would have had to request permission from Biden to use the presidential plane."
Biden was recently asked about his predecessor's refusal to attend the inauguration and described it as a "good thing."

"He has exceeded even my worst notions about him. He has been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed us around the world. Not worthy, not worthy to hold that office," he said.

Trump will end his term with an approval rating of 29 percent, according to the Pew Research Center. The nonpartisan think tank also found that a majority of Americans approve of Biden's Cabinet appointments and the way he has explained his plans.

