Arianny Celeste Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Black Velvet Robe: 'All Done Up And Nowhere To Go'

Arianny Celeste shared a racy photo of herself at home on her Instagram Friday afternoon. She commented that she got all dressed up but didn't have anywhere to go.

In the shot, Arianny stood in a well-stocked closet with plenty of shoes and clothes in the background. A small, sparkly chandelier hung from the ceiling. The UFC octagon girl and new mother was the main focus, though. She wore a black velvet robe trimmed in matching shiny satin. The cover-up wasn't cinched shut, and the model held it closed with one hand to preserve her modesty. The outfit revealed her massive cleavage and a tease of the lacy undergarment she wore underneath.

Arianny had a huge, sparkly engagement ring on the hand holding the robe, and a hint of a bracelet was visible at the edge of the cuff. She held her other hand in her hair, showing off the heart-shaped tattoo on her inner wrist. The new mom's hair was heavily highlighted, and it hung in bouncy curls down her back from an indistinct side part with the shorter front layer framing her face. She had her full pink lips slightly rounded and open, revealing a hint of her straight white teeth. She stared at the camera with her brown eyes.

Arianny's followers showed a lot of love for the sensual look and her decision to dress up at home just for fun. Nearly 26,000 Instagram users hit the like button to express their appreciation, and at least 300 also took a moment to leave an uplifting comment.

"Wow! You are a legend on earth. Milk... it does a body good," one devotee teased, adding a blushing smiley.

"Excuse me, queen! I see you. You are the perfect naughty mom, Arianny. What a lucky little boy you have there," a second follower enthused along with several crowns and roses.

"I would just like to thank the Lord right now because He did great work with you, Arianny. You are so heartstoppingly sexy in this. Wow," a third fan gushed, including praise hands, hearts, and thumbs-up emoji.

"Sweet love of God, I'm having palpitations all the way from Ireland! You are perfect in every way. I'm so glad you're officially 'back' now," a fourth Instagram user replied, with heart-eye and shamrock emoji.

