January 16, 2021
Khloe Terae Rocks Instagram In Lacy Lingerie Set & Fur Coat
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Model and influencer Khloe Terae has been killing it on Instagram since the new year began, updating her timeline almost daily with incredibly revealing snapshots and videos. The trend continued on Saturday night when the shapely 27-year-old posted a stunning new reel that saw her bring an alluring nightwear set to the great outdoors.

In the clip — which, according to the caption, was filmed in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains for Elina Lee's The Top Talent (TTT) — Terae was captured posing atop a hill amid the towering trees and grassy overgrowth that filled the range. But instead of dressing for her rustic setting, Terae rocked a lacy lingerie ensemble and snow boots while clutching an extravagant fur coat.

The spicy video was a quick hit with fans of the former Playboy Cyber Girl of the Year. In just a few short hours after it appeared on her profile, it had already racked up several thousand likes. Meanwhile, the comments section was inundated with replies from people who were inspired to declare their love and admiration publicly.

"Pls bring that jacket to Aspen," implored fellow model and social media maven Tiffany Keller.

"Those mountains aren't the only ones smokin [fire emoji]," wrote another enamored admirer.

"2 best things in the world today: country life and yourself [heart with star emoji]," raved a third devotee.

"Ever the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful," gushed a fourth follower.

Justin Bieber's latest collaboration with Chance the Rapper, the pop-gospel hit "Holy," provided the backing audio as Terae struck a variety of provocative poses for the camera. The clip began, however, with the self-proclaimed "Cali girl from Canada" flipping her coat over her shoulder, throwing her head backward and peering over her shoulder as she was documented from behind.

Seconds later, the footage transitioned to another rearview shot taken from the opposite angle as she ran a hand through her bouncy, golden mane. In both shots, the sun's natural light pleasingly illuminated her cheeky assets, which protruded out from the bottom of her lacy bodysuit.

Next, she was shown from the front, tugging at her shoulder strap in a suggestive manner while mugging for the camera with her ample bosom front and center. That was followed by a final shot in which she pushed her perky bust forward while holding her head and pert posterior firmly behind her. In the process, her shapely figure was emphasized to great effect.

In her first Instagram share of 2021, Terae dropped the jaws of her 2.5 million followers by flaunting an insane amount of cleavage in a plunging, double-slit gown. That post went on to amass nearly 15,000 likes.

