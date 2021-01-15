Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curves & Teasingly Asks Who's Ready For An Icy Swim

Anna Nystrom flaunted her incredible figure in an icy setting for her new Instagram post. She posed while wearing a bathing suit that had popped up in prior posts, but her 8.4 million followers clearly did not mind seeing it again.

The Friday upload showed the Swedish beauty posing outdoors somewhere in her home country. She wore a one-piece swimsuit, but the setting was anything but warm and summery.

The 28-year-old stunner was at a lake and this was shot on an overcast day. The dark water rippled behind Anna as she stood on the platform of a snow-covered floating dock. Snow could be seen along the shoreline in the background and it was clearly quite chilly where she was.

Despite the cold weather, Anna looked sizzling hot. She wore the belted white bathing suit that previously appeared in November and this time she added some accessories.

Anna wore a pair of warm booties on her feet and she held a fuzzy white coat behind her. She stood with one knee slightly bent and placed a step in front of her other leg and her booted toes rested on the snow.

The blonde bombshell had her long tresses swept behind her neck and let the loose waves tumble over one shoulder. She looked off beyond the photographer for this shot.

She grasped the fuzzy white coat in both of her hands and held it just below her perky booty. The bottom hem grazed the snow on the platform and a handful of individual snowflakes dotted the shot.

Anna's positioning highlighted her shapely thighs and slim waist. Just a hint of her busty assets could be spotted in this snap.

The model teasingly asked if anybody was up for going on an icy swim. By the looks of the reaction to this snapshot, Anna had plenty of volunteers ready to take her up on the offer.

In just 30 minutes, more than 17,000 likes and 300 comments poured in from Anna's ardent admirers. Some of the notes were in Swedish and plenty of emoji popped up in the comments section.

"Omg you look fabulous but I bet it's cold," one fan noted.

"You are a goddess queen," another raved.

"You look wonderful," a third user declared.

"Beautiful photo! Your outfit, styling and posing are just perfect! Really love this one!" someone else shared.

When Anna shared a snap showing her in the same swimsuit in early November, she posed barefoot on some large rocks. That photo ultimately received more than 173,000 likes and 1,470 comments.