January 15, 2021
Donald Trump's Approval Increased After Capitol Riots, Rasmussen Poll Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

A daily tracking poll from Rasmussen Reports claims that 48 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of Donald Trump's job performance as of Friday, while 52 percent disapprove.

The rating is one percentage point higher than the president's approval on January 5 — 47 percent — just one day before the riots at the U.S. Capitol that sparked the Democrat-led House of Representatives to impeach him for the second time in his term.

In a piece for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte argued that the results of the survey reveal that the high-profile criticism of Trump's role in the riots in the media is not representative of the population.

"In other words, the media and Democrats and Hollywood are only talking amongst themselves. No one else is even listening. These institutions have turned it up to 11 for the past ten or so days, and have persuaded no one NO ONE to drop their support for Trump."
Nolte accused the Democratic Party of ignoring the violence that stemmed from the summer protests and falsely accusing Trump of leading an insurrection.

"These double standards, this raging hypocrisy, these lies of commission and omission, might have worked 15 years ago, might have bamboozled the public once upon a time, but not anymore," he wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump stops to speak to reporters as he prepared to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Pete Marovich

The data in the new Rasmussen survey conflicts with results from the Pew Research Center. According to the nonpartisan think tank, Trump's approval rating has dipped to a historic low. In particular, the poll found that just 29 percent of American adults approve of the head of state's job performance. The alleged plunge was found to be primarily driven by Republicans and Republican-leaning Americans. Notably, 77 percent of this cohort approved of Trump's performance in August, while just six in 10 do today.

Pew also found that President-elect Joe Biden is viewed more positively after the storming of the Capitol — 64 percent of voters surveyed claimed they have a positive opinion of his conduct following November's election.

Newsweek noted that a recent ABC News and Ipsos poll claimed 67 percent of Americans believe that Trump bears responsibility for the riots. In addition, a recent Ipsos survey found that 51 percent of Americans believe that the storming of the Capitol was an attempted coup.

The divide over Trump has been consistently tracked throughout his presidency. As The Inquisitr reported, Rasmussen Reports in November revealed that 47 percent of voters believe it's likely the Democratic Party stole the election from the commander-in-chief. In particular, 61 percent of the group said it's "very likely" that the election was stolen from Trump.

