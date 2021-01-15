Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
WWE News: Top 'Monday Night Raw' Says He Could Retire Within The Next Year
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

AJ Styles is still an important player on WWE television, but he knows that his days as an in-ring competitor will come to an end eventually. In a new interview with Bleacher Report, the former World Champion revealed when fans can expect to see him step away from the squared circle.

According to Styles, he doesn't know the exact date of his retirement, but he stated that he still has some gas left in the tank. However, he also admitted that there are days when he feels tempted to hang up his boots in the very near future.

"It's really whenever it feels right. Some days, I feel like I can go five, six more years; and then some years I'm like, 'Oh, man, I can be done this year.' As you get older, it's just changing. You have to listen to your body and figure out what it can do next."
Styles went on to say that his wrestling style is high impact and he still likes to "push it to this day." He further explained that this method might take a toll on his body, but he vowed to keep competing as long as he's healthy enough to perform at the top level.

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring
WWE

This isn't the first time that Styles has discussed his retirement plans in recent months. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he admitted that he considered calling it a day in 2018, but he was convinced to sign a contract extension after the company fought hard to keep him around.

"The Phenomenal One" also revealed that he won't extend his stay when his current contract expires, as he'll be 47 at the time. However, as he noted in the Bleacher Report interview, he's a businessman and anything is possible if the deal is right for him.

During the conversation with Bleacher Report, Styles was also asked about who he envisions as his final opponent when the day comes. The Monday Night Raw star responded by saying that it's too early to predict who it will be, but noted that there are plenty of worthy talents around.

Styles also compared his future retirement to that of The Undertaker, who competed against "The Phenomenal One" in his final match. The Monday Night Raw standout said that "The Deadman" probably never pictured Styles as his farewell opponent. According to Styles, the industry is unpredictable and these things tend to fall into place down the line.

