Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

January 15, 2021
Monday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Willow & Michael Face A Difficult Talk
TV
Stacy Carey

General Hospital spoilers for the episode airing on Monday, January 18 suggest that Willow and Michael might finally be ready to make a decision regarding their marriage. Despite their attraction to one another, they remain pulled toward their exes. Now, teasers from SheKnows Soaps signal that this is about to come to a head.

During Friday's episode of General Hospital, Chase and Michael did some catching up with one another. Chase had a caution for Michael, but it wasn't about Willow. It was regarding Sonny's supposed death and the potential for the mob drama to get crazy in Port Charles.

However, the two men did talk about Willow a bit too. Chase mentioned the kiss he shared with her, believing that Michael was already aware of it. He wasn't, and the news left him a bit flustered.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Willow asked Sasha to stop by. It turned out to be quite the illuminating conversation for Sasha, as she came to learn that Willow was feeling torn between her ex and her husband.

Willow may have been hoping that Sasha could make this easy on her, but she didn't get what she wanted in that respect.

"I'm so here for Sasha these days. She's no longer Dollar Store Britt. This counseling has really helped her get away from this crazy quad. Run while you can, sis!" one fan encouraged via Twitter.

"Look at Sasha proving she's the best & totally deserves better than Michael," another tweet detailed.

Katelyn MacMullen plays Willow on 'General Hospital'
ABC | Todd Wawrychuk

Michael returned home just before Sasha left, and he was surprised to see the two women together. Once Willow and Michael were alone, they agreed that they needed to talk. General Hospital spoilers share that this will continue on Monday.

It will still take until the end of the week for Willow to be ready to make a decision between these two guys. General Hospital teasers hint that she may choose Chase, and move forward with the annulment from Michael. However, viewers aren't convinced that's the end of this.

"Dude, she loves them both - even her own admission. And those feelings are strong for Michael, hence Sasha pushing her to share in knowing that. #Millow is still end game. Eat these scraps while you can," one General Hospital fan bantered via Twitter.

Chase told Finn he was feeling confident he had a shot at reuniting with Willow. However, it seems that General Hospital fans are fairly divided on whether this should happen. Not only that, but quite a few viewers want to see Chase with Brook Lynn and Sasha with Brando.

"I feel for Chase because he thinks everything is gonna be like before but it's not, Millow have deep feelings for another and Sasha is falling for Brando," someone pointed out.

Are Willow and Michael destined to be together, or could he end up alone once again? General Hospital spoilers signal that major developments regarding all of this should drop during the week ahead.

Latest Headlines

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.