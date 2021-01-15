Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Celeste Bright Stretches Out In Tiny Pink Bikini For Jaw-Dropping Photos: 'Switching Up Positions For You'
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Celeste Bright is wowing her 737,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping set of new photos. The influencer shared a new upload to her feed on January 15, which contained two separate pictures. In the images, Celeste sported a barely there bikini that covered only a tiny portion of her body.

The 26-year-old wore a scanty pink ombre bikini that had hints of orange in the fabric. The ruched panels at her chest were slightly bunched up, which allowed some side boob to peek out. The minuscule swimsuit top had long strings that tied behind her back and stretched across her bustline. Her bottoms were low rise, but had strings that tied high on her waist and dangled down her sides.

Celeste's toned torso was on full display in the photo, as was most of her chest. Both were perfectly bronzed from her time in the sun. She stretched out on a woven chaise lunge and slouched slightly as she turned her head to the side and gazed at the camera. She wore her long locks down and in loose waves. She paired the look with a large gold chain necklace featuring pearl accents.

There were only slight differences between the two photos the model shared, as she only partially changed how her body was positioned and what direction her head was facing. In the caption, she played coy and referenced an Ariana Grande song, adding some emoji to her words.

The upload got her followers buzzing and had thousands of likes in just a matter of minutes. The comments section filled up with compliments for the blonde, as many fawned over her enviable figure and playful caption.

"So amazing and beautiful!!! I love all your posts," one fan wrote.

"Ummm hellooo," added another with several flame emoji.

"You are simply beautiful," a third admirer declared with pink hearts.

"Two really really beautiful pics! You are amazing!" gushed a fourth user.

Celeste has been flashing skin all week long as she has been enjoying a work vacation in Tulum, Mexico with several other influencers. Earlier this week, she stunned her supporters when she posed completely nude while standing in a shallow pool. Only the strategic placement of her arms covered her assets as she posed with her back to the camera. She also dazzled in another tiny bikini on January 14, which she paired with a short white coverup that barely covered her rump.

Latest Headlines

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.