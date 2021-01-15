Donald Trump Is In The Midst Of A 'Psychotic Spiral,' Yale Psychiatrist Says

In a Friday piece for Raw Story, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a psychiatrist at Yale University, argued that Donald Trump is in the midst of a "psychotic spiral."

"Donald Trump has a history of recklessness, impulsivity, lack of empathy, a loose grip on reality, and intolerance of challenges to his fragile sense of self," she wrote.

"His defeat as president of the United States has plunged him into a violent, psychotic spiral, and he is now fighting for his psychic survival. This has now escalated to inciting his followers to commit acts of violence against elected officials and the general public."

Lee noted that she and other psychological health experts from the World Mental Health Coalition called for Trump's removal from office by any means possible back in March. Although she claimed a second impeachment is a "step in the right direction," she argued that the U.S. leader must be convicted and removed to ensure the safety of the public.

"As president, Donald Trump officially controls access to weapons capable of destroying civilization," she argued.

The psychiatrist wrote there is "abounding evidence" that Trump suffers from "severe mental impairments." Lee pointed to the head of state's call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — which she previously analyzed — and his speech at the rally that took place before the U.S.Capitol was stormed. According to Lee, Trump's actions during the latter event showed signs of grandiosity, paranoia, delusions, and pathological narcissism.

Lee concluded the piece by arguing that Trump poses a "mental health emergency" to the United States and urged the public not to overlook the dangerous psychological issues he has purportedly been exhibiting.

Getty Images | Mark Wilson

The columnist has long been outspoken about her concerns regarding Trump and his supporters. As The Inquisitr reported, Lee recently claimed the president's supporters are akin to children who are injured and regressed. The doctor compared their grievances over the election to feelings linked to the earliest stages of their childhood. According to Lee, the alleged regression — in combination with their anger — has been harnessed by the head of state, who continues to claim the election was stolen from him via widespread electoral fraud.

During an interview with Scientific American, Lee claimed Trump and his supporters are experiencing "shared psychosis," which happens when severe symptoms of the illness move beyond the bounds of standard group psychology. She suggested that Trump's psychosis has spread through the country via emotional bonds and has fueled a rise in paranoia, delusions, and violence.