January 15, 2021
Kara Del Toro Strips Down And Poses In The Desert While Wearing Only Body Paint
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Kara Del Toro enthralled her 1.6 million Instagram followers in Friday's stunning update, in which the curvy model posted an outtake from her cover shoot with Maxim Mexico last October. Over 15,000 fans double-tapped the screen to show their appreciation in less than half an hour after the post was uploaded.

Kara was nude as she balanced herself on her tiptoes, with her knees bent and bare backside against her calves. She rested her elbows on the tops of both knees and interlaced her fingers together in front of her face, resting one finger seductively against her parted lips.

The photographer captured her from the right side so that her bits were strategically covered by the pose, although the alluring curve of most of her right breast was visible below her upper arm. The front of her breast had been swiped with a messy square of white paint, as was the outside of her arm, from her shoulder all the way to her fingertips.

The paint was one of her only accessories as she also wore a series of chokers resembling thick, linked industrial chain in gold, bronze, and copper. The metallic shades beautifully complemented her deeply tanned skin.

Kara's back was completely straight, and she leaned forward while tightly clenching her abdominal muscles to emphasize her slender midsection. Her naked, voluptuous derriere swelled impressively below her waist, offering an enticing view of her hourglass shape.

She turned her head toward the camera and gazed with wide eyes and an intense, smoldering expression. Her dark hair appeared wet and was combed straight back from her face, styled neatly in loose waves that reached midway down her back.

Kara crouched upon the sandy ground that was sparsely vegetated with pale, wheat-colored grasses and spiny cacti of varying sizes, and the edge of a mountainside could be seen in the distant background. The light level suggested a cloudy sky that evenly diffused the sunshine, omitting any harsh and distracting shadows.

She credited the Los Angeles-based photography team France and Jesse for the sultry snap in the caption. She also directed supporters to Maxim Mexico's Instagram page.

Kara's Instagram followers were impressed by the post and flooded the comments section with praise for her tantalizing appearance. Most people seemed to be rendered nearly speechless, and conveyed their affection by using various emoji, such as heart-eyes, drooling, flame, and heart symbols.

"Love this shot! Gorgeous!!!" one fan exclaimed.

"Sublime," another supporter declared.

"Unreal," a third person chimed in.

