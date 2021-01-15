Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Former Congressman Says He's Leaving Republican Party: 'This Has Become A Cult'
Donald Trump
Damir Mujezinovic

Former Republican Congressman Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma announced on Thursday that he is leaving his party because it has become unrecognizable under President Donald Trump's leadership.

In an interview with KFOR, Edwards said that the Republican Party has completely abandoned its own philosophy, turning into a political entity that no longer cares about conservatism.

"It's gone. I mean there is no Republican Party anymore that has values, principles, morals, anything," Edwards said, stressing that he still agrees with what used to be the GOP's platform.

"We thought taxes could be too high and harmful, we thought regulation could be too much and harmful, we should have a strong military -- I agreed with all of that," he continued, noting that he idolized Republican politicians growing up.

Edwards served in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1993. In 2016, when Trump entered the political arena, he issued a letter deeming him unfit for office.

The letter was signed by 30 former Republican members of Congress, but it had no effect, given that Trump went on to win the GOP nomination and ultimately defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the general election.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, but it took him more than two months to finally admit defeat. He did so after a violent group of his supporters stormed the Capitol building, in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden's win.

According to Edwards, Republican Party leaders and lawmakers "knew better" and were well aware of the fact that Biden legitimately won, but nonetheless indulged Trump's evidence-free theories about the presidential race.

Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation objected to the Electoral College vote count even after the storming of the Capitol, Edwards pointed out, arguing that this shows what the Republican Party has become.

"This has become a cult. It's no longer a political party. It's the kind of a cult that when the leader of the cult does anything, no matter what it is, or how awful it is" others follow, Edwards said.

"They voted to question the election results even after people came into the Capitol," he continued, slamming Republican politicians for putting their ambition first.

He mentioned Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and James Lankford of Oklahoma by name, saying that he can no longer support the GOP.

Conservative-leaning Americans disagree with Edwards, polling suggests. For instance, in a recent Axios-Ipsos poll, a majority of Republican voters said that Trump should run for president again in 2024.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.