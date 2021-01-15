Brit Manuela Showcases Flat Abs & Hourglass Shape In Green Bikini

Model Brit Manuela seems to have a body made for swimsuits, and if her Instagram page is any indication, she must own hundreds. On Friday, she uploaded a set of snapshots that saw her looking smoking hot in a mint green bikini that flashed plenty of skin.

The top to Brit's swimsuit featured triangular cups that put her cleavage on display. The bottoms had a low-cut front and a cheeky back with sides pulled high on her hips.

Brit wore her long brunette hair parted off-center and styled straight. She accessorized with a pendant necklace.

The update was geotagged in Malibu, California, and consisted of three snapshots. Two photos captured her on a beach and another saw her posing on a set of stairs.

Brit was on the beach facing the lens in the first frame. The image was cropped at her hips, giving her online audience a good look at her hourglass figure. She held her hands by her cheeks, revealing small tattoos on the sides of her wrists. Strands of her hair fell across her face while she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

The popular influencer was on some steps in the second picture. With her back to the lens, she held her hands on the rails. With one knee bent, she flaunted her perky booty. Her slender midsection and toned back were also on display. Brit flashed a big smile as she turned her face toward the camera.

Brit was on the beach again in the last photo. She looked off to the side while holding one hand near her forehead and the other one on her lower back. The pose showed off her sculpted abs and smooth, bronze skin.

The post was a big hit among her followers and more than 25,000 of them hit the heart button in just one hour.

"You are absolutely stunning! Truly admire you as a person!" one user wrote.

"Pretty eyes perfect body you're natural beauty," declared a second fan, adding several emoji that included peaches and crowns to their message.

"You look perfect," a third chimed in.

"Beautiful stunning and flawless," praised a fourth follower, with smiley face and flame emoji.

Last month, Brit gave her fans something to get excited over when she uploaded a series of pictures that saw her standing under an outdoor shower in a string bikini. The swimsuit was light green and left plenty of skin exposed. The model struck several poses while showing off her fit physique.