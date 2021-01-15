Cindy Prado Flaunts Cleavage In New Close-Up Tantalizing Snaps

Cindy Prado is giving her 1.9 million Instagram followers a close-up of her beauty in her latest social media snap. The Cuban bombshell shared a new post to her feed on January 15, which contained two separate photos. Both pics featured nothing but the model's face and a little bit of her cleavage.

The 28-year old gazed into the camera in the first pic, with her hands on either side of her cheeks. Her face was emotionless as she dazzled her followers with her bronzed skin and light brown eyes. Cindy wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves, which she parted in the middle. In her caption, she thanked her skin expert, Paula Brezavscek, for always keeping her face looking so fresh. Her skin looked better than ever, without a blemish in sight, and looked to be glowing.

Most of Cindy's outfit was out of sight, but a part of her ensemble was revealed at the bottom of the photo. The dark-colored garb had fabric that was cinched above her bustline and wrapped around her neck. She flaunted a little bit of cleavage, which peeked out from underneath her top. She also wore several thin gold chains to complete her look.

The second picture was much like the first, though for that shot, Cindy had removed her hands from her cheeks. She stared into the camera stoically as she was captured with city lights behind her.

In just a few hours, the hot new upload brought in over 27,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the influencer filled the comments section with sweet compliments as they fawned over her beauty.

"Can we talk about the glow?" one fan asked of Cindy's flawless look.

"Just beautiful as always," added another, with a heart-eyed emoji.

"You're a literal ray of sunshine," a third follower declared.

"Absolute perfection, That's how a Goddess must look," gushed a fourth admirer.

Cindy has been flaunting her cleavage in a slew of Instagram posts recently and shows no sign of stopping. Earlier this week, she displayed a whole lot of body in a barely there one-piece swimsuit that featured a weaving gold chain. The social media star got wet in the pool and drizzled water down her chest for some sultry and tantalizing snapshots. The influencer also flaunted her rump in a different post where she sported a neon bikini while enjoying a work vacation in Tulum, Mexico.