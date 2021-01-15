Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Barbie Blank, AKA Kelly Kelly, Flaunts Her Luscious Legs & Cleavage In One-Piece Black Bodysuit
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Barbie Blank, who WWE fans will remember as former superstar Kelly Kelly, took to Instagram this week and shared two tantalizing snaps with her 1.2 million followers, much to their delight. The model also asked her fans if she looked better in glasses or without them, which caused some debate among them.

Both images saw Blank standing in front of a wall and posing for the camera in a glamorous get-up. She wore a one-piece bodysuit that showed off her legs and an ample amount of cleavage. She covered herself up with a stylish brown trenchcoat that was tied together with a strap, but she left it open enough to showcase her assets.

The first image saw the former WWE superstar posing without glasses while flaunting her leg from a side-on position. The second snap was an upper-body shot that depicted Blank in large brown glasses, standing with one hand on her hip and the other resting on her head.

The model accessorized with a pair of gold hooped earrings that blended in with her hair and complemented her coat quite perfectly. The jewelery was a subtle touch, and it was hard to spot considering as Blank let her locks hang freely.

In the accompanying caption, Blank asked her admirers which snap was better. She then credited the photographer who helped bring the stunning snaps to life.

Blank's fans responded very positively to the uploads. In the hours that have passed since the pics were posted to the image-sharing platform, over 19,000 social media users have hit the like button. Many of them also flocked to the comments section to give the blond bombshell a compliment and state their preferred look.

"You're stunning no matter what," wrote one Instagram user.

"HOT HOT HOT," gushed a second Instagrammer, before adding three flame emoji for extra emphasis.

"So beautiful on both," stated a third Instagrammer, whose sentiment was echoed by many in the replies section. It seemed that her admirers liked both looks equally for the most part.

The former wrestler has treated her audience to a selection of tantalizing snaps in recent weeks, all of which have caused a heatwave on social media. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she stunned her admirers with a snap of her rocking red lingerie last month.

The Inquisitr, also pointed out that she recently grabbed the attention of her supporters when she shared a pic of her sporting a black lace bra and a pair of matching satin panties.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.