Barbie Blank, AKA Kelly Kelly, Flaunts Her Luscious Legs & Cleavage In One-Piece Black Bodysuit

Barbie Blank, who WWE fans will remember as former superstar Kelly Kelly, took to Instagram this week and shared two tantalizing snaps with her 1.2 million followers, much to their delight. The model also asked her fans if she looked better in glasses or without them, which caused some debate among them.

Both images saw Blank standing in front of a wall and posing for the camera in a glamorous get-up. She wore a one-piece bodysuit that showed off her legs and an ample amount of cleavage. She covered herself up with a stylish brown trenchcoat that was tied together with a strap, but she left it open enough to showcase her assets.

The first image saw the former WWE superstar posing without glasses while flaunting her leg from a side-on position. The second snap was an upper-body shot that depicted Blank in large brown glasses, standing with one hand on her hip and the other resting on her head.

The model accessorized with a pair of gold hooped earrings that blended in with her hair and complemented her coat quite perfectly. The jewelery was a subtle touch, and it was hard to spot considering as Blank let her locks hang freely.

In the accompanying caption, Blank asked her admirers which snap was better. She then credited the photographer who helped bring the stunning snaps to life.

Blank's fans responded very positively to the uploads. In the hours that have passed since the pics were posted to the image-sharing platform, over 19,000 social media users have hit the like button. Many of them also flocked to the comments section to give the blond bombshell a compliment and state their preferred look.

"You're stunning no matter what," wrote one Instagram user.

"HOT HOT HOT," gushed a second Instagrammer, before adding three flame emoji for extra emphasis.

"So beautiful on both," stated a third Instagrammer, whose sentiment was echoed by many in the replies section. It seemed that her admirers liked both looks equally for the most part.

The former wrestler has treated her audience to a selection of tantalizing snaps in recent weeks, all of which have caused a heatwave on social media. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she stunned her admirers with a snap of her rocking red lingerie last month.

The Inquisitr, also pointed out that she recently grabbed the attention of her supporters when she shared a pic of her sporting a black lace bra and a pair of matching satin panties.