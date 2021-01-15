Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Holly Barker Gets Steamy In See-Through Black Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Holly Barker let it all hang out in a steamy new Instagram snap this week. The stunning model showed off plenty of skin as she opted for a racy outfit while stepping in front of the camera.

In the sizzling shot, Holly looked hotter than ever as she sported a see-through black bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves that clung to her muscular biceps and shoulders. She also left the suit unzipped at the top to flaunt her massive cleavage.

The outfit wrapped tightly around her tiny waist, as the sheer material allowed fans to get a peek at her taut tummy and killer abs. It was also cut high over her curvaceous hips and showed just a hint of her thighs.

Holly stood in front of a bright, yellow background for the pic. She had her body turned to the side and her back arched. One of her hands rested at her midsection, while the other held up a credit card near her head. She pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest out as she tilted her head and puckered her lips.

In the caption of the post, Holly promoted the card, giving her fans the details about the offer.

Her long, blond hair was pushed back away from her forehead. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Holly has amassed more than 975,000 followers on the social media site. Many of those fans shared their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times in the two days after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the snap during that time.

"You're so Beautiful & Holly such a Stunner," one follower stated.

"All the stars in the sky are not as fascinating as those in your eyes," another gushed.

"Good morning my beautiful sunshine," a third user wrote.

"Wow. What a photo. You look hotter than ever in the pic. Ur a looker for sure," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't seem to have any qualms when it comes to rocking revealing ensembles in her online pics. She's often seen sporting teeny tops, sexy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a daring red lingerie set with a bow in the front. That post has reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 530 comments thus far.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.