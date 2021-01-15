Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Reese Witherspoon Shares Fun News: 'Welcome To Our Family'
instagram
Stacy Carey

Reese Witherspoon's family has just expanded by one more and she shared the fun news via her Instagram page on Friday. Reese, her husband Jim Toth, and her three kids have opened their hearts to welcome a new puppy, and he just made his social media debut.

The new post showed a black labrador puppy and Reese's caption welcomed him to the family. He sat on some green grass in the shade and plenty of sun lit up the ground behind him.

The adorable pup looked right at the camera as the shot was snapped. A plaid collar with a dogbone charm engraved with the name "Major" could be seen, and it appeared that there was a bow tie there too.

The Legally Blonde actress did not mention how old Major was, but he looked quite young.

Fans of Reese's know that he isn't the only family pet. Last October, she shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved Pepper had died. As Us Weekly detailed in November, she added a cute French bulldog named Minnie Pearl to the mix of her busy homestead a few weeks later.

The Big Little Lies star also has a labrador, Hank, and her daughter Ava Phillippe has a border collie mix named Benji. Her bulldog Lou has been spotted on her social media feed, and her German shepherd Nash passed away in 2019.

The Sweet Home Alabama star's 25 million Instagram followers immediately went wild over this news. In just a couple of hours, more than 425,000 people had liked the photo and 4,300 had also commented.

"oh, my heart! so adorable," one fan commented.

"oh. my. gosh. what a sweetheart!!" another wrote.

"I can't deal with all this goodness!! He's so handsome!" a third user raved.

Some of Reese's followers noted that this adorable little guy isn't the only prominent canine named Major who is receiving a lot of attention these days. President-Elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden also have a dog with the same name.

In fact, as NPR points out, he's a German shepherd who was a rescue dog, and he'll be the first rescue to live in the White House. He won't be the only pet there, though, as fellow canine Champ along with a cat will be living there soon too.

"Aww look at that sweet lil face," someone else declared in the comments section of Reese's post.

Minnie Pearl pops up on Reese's Instagram frequently, and now it seems likely that her millions of fans can expect to see this pup pop up often as well.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.