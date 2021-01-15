Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Bri Teresi Shows Off Her Sweet Golf Swing, Sinuous Figure In Plunging Top & Miniskirt
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Model and influencer Bri Teresi continues to show off her burgeoning skillset on the golf course, usually while rocking ultra-revealing attire. The tempting 26-year-old did so once again on Friday, bringing some heat to her Instagram profile with a stunning reel in which she flaunted her statuesque beauty while demonstrating her incredible form with an iron in her hands.

In the uploaded clip, Teresi -- who gained notoriety for her work with the iconic fashion brand Guess -- was captured approaching and hitting her ball in a pleated miniskirt and plunging top. The scanty ensemble excelled at putting her sinuous figure, lithe legs and prominent bustline in the spotlight for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy.

Teresi captioned the post by indicating that it offered a glimpse at her "perfect day." She also credited one of her frequent collaborators, 24hrphoto, for their work behind the camera. She added a myriad of hashtags, including "golfbabes, "golfcutie" and "golfgirlsofinstagram" as well.

The Auburn, California native's many admirers seemed to love the sultry share, double-tapping it more than 2,000 times in under an hour. They further expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

"Your legs are oh so amazing [fire emoji]," wrote one user.

"Haha that's perfect with the Caddyshack theme song," a second supporter added in reference to the clip's audio track -- "I'm Alright" by Kenny Loggins.

"I want that swing in my backyard, lol. [heart emoji]" quipped a third follower.

"I'd definitely be down to play with you," a fourth fan confessed. "Constantly getting caught checking you out would be my excuse for sucking at golf."

The reel began with the camera tracking Teresi's movements while she strutted confidently down the fairway with her club in hand. As she did so, her slender, yet shapely hips shifted from side to side beneath her airy white skirt.

Upon reaching the ball, she flipped her blond hair suggestively before turning toward the camera and leaning over her target to size up the shot. In doing so, she presented her perky bust and its compact cleavage, which could be seen in considerable detail thanks to her plunging pink top.

After wiggling her feet around for a beat or two, she found a short stillness before pulling back with her iron and blasting the ball forward with one semi-smooth motion.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Teresi had already stirred her fanbase with another golf-centric post, dropping a sexy slideshow that found her posing in a skintight skort and a bust-enhancing shirt.

