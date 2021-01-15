Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Daisey O'Donnell Shows Off Her Bronzed Bod In A Bright Yellow String Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Daisey O'Donnell went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap on Friday morning. The hot blonde stunned as she flaunted her beach body for the camera.

In the gorgeous snap, Daisey looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a bright yellow string bikini which perfectly complemented her bronzed bod. The teeny top boasted a plunging neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. It also included slim straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms tied around her narrow hips and fit snugly around her waist. They accentuated her shapely thighs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers. She also added a gold chain around her neck.

Daisey knelt on top of a lounge chair. Her thighs were parted and her back was arched as she tugged at her bikini top and tilted her head. She wore a seductive expression on her face as well.

Next to her, a large, white umbrella was visible. Behind Daisey, a white sand beach and rows of cabanas could be seen. Some tall buildings and a blue sky were also spotted in the background.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Daisey's over 1 million followers didn't waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 260 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You look beautiful," one follower stated.

"My gorgeous girl," another wrote.

"OMG love this colour on you looks amazing with your tan," a third comment read.

"Just insane," a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in racy ensembles. She's often seen sporting skintight dresses, scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently sizzled when she posed in a barely there white bikini, her legs apart, while she rocked bright blue heels. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it's racked up more than 51,000 likes and over 420 comments.

