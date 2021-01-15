Victoria's Secret Model Lorena Rae Wears Nothing Under Unbuttoned Jacket In New Post

Lorena Rae wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Friday, January 15, in her latest update. The German model took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering new shot that saw her rocking a dark ensemble that included an open jacket, which teased a bit of her bare chest.

The picture showed Rae indoors as she stood in front of a full-length mirror. She held her iPhone close to her chest to capture the selfie, fitting most of her body in the frame. She kicked one leg to the side while driving her hips in the opposite direction, showcasing her slender legs.

Rae rocked a black corduroy jacket with faux fur on the wrists. The fronts had silver buttons, which she left entirely undone. With one hand, she pushed the lapel to the side, showing that she was not wearing a bra or anything else under the garment. She completed her look with a pair of matching, slim-fit pants.

Rae wore her light brown hair in a middle part and styled in perfect straight strands that hung down her back and shoulders.

In the caption, Rae joked about being all dressed up with nowhere to go, a reference to the current lockdown measures in effect in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photo proved to be a quick hit with her fans. Within the first two hours, it has garnered more than 27,400 likes and upwards of 110 comments. They took to the comments section to gush over Rae's beauty and style, and to interact with her caption.

"That's why i don't dress up anymore since April 2020," one user wrote.

"It's nice to get dressed up even though you're not going anywhere. Something to look forward to. [growing heart emoji] [smiley] @lorena Thanks for sharing the code!" raved another one of her fans.

"Art of your beauty moves herself in the air filling the curve of silence around me," a third fan suggested.

"When there's nowhere to go, gym is the place to go," chimed in a fourth user.

Rae is well known among her fans for sharing images that combine high fashion and sensuality. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently did that by sharing a professional photo of herself sitting on a high stool while wearing just a blazer. The garment boasted a checkered print in purple tones against white, and she strategically positioned the lapels over her chest. Rae sat with her legs open while wearing no underwear. She used her hand to censor the shot.