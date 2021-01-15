Trending Stories
January 15, 2021
Nazanin Mandi Gets Steamy With Husband Miguel Wearing Thong Bodysuit From Savage X Fenty
nsfw
Fabio Magnocavallo

R&B singer Miguel took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of himself with his wife Nazanin Mandi. The actress and model is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty and is no stranger to posing in their gear. She appears to have gotten her husband involved and the results are smoking hot.

In the first shot, Miguel went shirtless and showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over his chest and left arm. The "Come Through and Chill" hitmaker accessorized with numerous necklaces, a chain bracelet, and a paperchain earring.

Nazanin stunned in a fiery red thong bodysuit that was incredibly low-cut and lacey. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. She teamed the look with matching long red gloves and a garter belt. Nazanin rocked necklaces, eye-catching earrings, and what is seemingly her wedding ring. She styled her dark, straight shoulder-length hair down with a middle part.

Miguel was captured sitting in a white bathtub with his arms resting on the surface. He looked fixated on something to his left while Nazanin leaned forward and placed her hands on his shoulder.

In the next slide, the duo was snapped getting steamy on a bed. Miguel wore a silky lilac shirt while Nazanin sported a coral pink bra that was decorated with hearts. The former R U the Girl contestant opted for red fishnet stockings and showed off the tattoo on her hip.

Mandi wrapped her legs around her man and held his head. The pair gave each other eye contact and appeared to be enjoying an intimate moment.

In the fourth and final frame, Nazanin was photographed standing up behind the bath in front of an aesthetically pleasing gold mirror, which showcased her attire from behind. Miguel gazed up at his wife while she stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the span of 21 hours, his post racked up more than 243,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.5 million followers.

"@nazaninmandi the reflection of your back in the last one....... got me," one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"You guys are so hot!! Love it," another person shared.

"Wow... wow... wow... two of the most gorgeous people," remarked a third fan.

"Couple goals!!!!! My fave fave couple," a fourth admirer commented.

In October of 2020, Miguel and Nazanin attended the Savage X Fenty runway show and were seen posing on the red carpet together.

