Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Tracy Catches Up With Finn & Sam Joins Forces With Olivia

During Friday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers promise that there will be some fun scenes between Tracy and Finn ahead. It's been a while since viewers have seen these two together much, but that's about to change.

Several years ago, as fans surely remember, Tracy and Finn had bonded and developed quite the fun dynamic. They got to know one another pretty well, and it seems that may end up coming back to bite her in the backside.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shows the two chatting at GH. Whatever it is that he says to her, she'll seem a bit rattled. She'll wonder who has been telling stories about her, and this is likely about Alexis.

Alexis is a mess right now, and Tracy recently did what she could to make the situation worse. She set up Alexis to get in trouble for driving drunk, hoping that would keep her from spilling the beans to Olivia regarding the fling with Ned.

The plan worked, perhaps a little too well. However, Alexis has insisted she didn't drive that night.

Finn recently stepped in to try to help, and now General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam and Olivia are about to take action too. Will Finn bring up the supposed drunk driving and point out that Tracy was involved?

So far, it doesn't seem that Finn has been particularly suspicious of Tracy and her role in this. However, it certainly could be that he will begin to wonder if he picks up on her nervousness.

While Tracy is trying to maintain her cover during this conversation with Finn, General Hospital teasers reveal that Alexis will be gaining some allies at home.

Olivia told Sam she suspected that Tracy had been lying about what happened. Initially, Sam was resistant to believing this. Once they got to Alexis' home, however, her opinion started to shift.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Olivia and Sam will join forces to prove that Alexis has been telling the truth. Sam believes that the new alarm system her mother put in may be able to prove that Alexis had not returned home that night and then left again.

Of course, Olivia may ultimately be sorry that she defended and helped with this. General Hospital spoilers signal that the truth about Alexis and Ned's drunken fling will emerge soon and Olivia will surely feel quite betrayed by both her husband and the woman she insisted on helping.

Next week, Olivia will connect with Robert for some help, and she'll reach out to Tracy in hopes of learning the truth. Alexis will be ready to make accusations soon and General Hospital viewers have no doubt this will get quite intense.