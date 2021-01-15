Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Tracy Catches Up With Finn & Sam Joins Forces With Olivia
TV
Stacy Carey

During Friday's episode of General Hospital, spoilers promise that there will be some fun scenes between Tracy and Finn ahead. It's been a while since viewers have seen these two together much, but that's about to change.

Several years ago, as fans surely remember, Tracy and Finn had bonded and developed quite the fun dynamic. They got to know one another pretty well, and it seems that may end up coming back to bite her in the backside.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shows the two chatting at GH. Whatever it is that he says to her, she'll seem a bit rattled. She'll wonder who has been telling stories about her, and this is likely about Alexis.

Alexis is a mess right now, and Tracy recently did what she could to make the situation worse. She set up Alexis to get in trouble for driving drunk, hoping that would keep her from spilling the beans to Olivia regarding the fling with Ned.

The plan worked, perhaps a little too well. However, Alexis has insisted she didn't drive that night.

Finn recently stepped in to try to help, and now General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam and Olivia are about to take action too. Will Finn bring up the supposed drunk driving and point out that Tracy was involved?

So far, it doesn't seem that Finn has been particularly suspicious of Tracy and her role in this. However, it certainly could be that he will begin to wonder if he picks up on her nervousness.

While Tracy is trying to maintain her cover during this conversation with Finn, General Hospital teasers reveal that Alexis will be gaining some allies at home.

Olivia told Sam she suspected that Tracy had been lying about what happened. Initially, Sam was resistant to believing this. Once they got to Alexis' home, however, her opinion started to shift.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Olivia and Sam will join forces to prove that Alexis has been telling the truth. Sam believes that the new alarm system her mother put in may be able to prove that Alexis had not returned home that night and then left again.

Of course, Olivia may ultimately be sorry that she defended and helped with this. General Hospital spoilers signal that the truth about Alexis and Ned's drunken fling will emerge soon and Olivia will surely feel quite betrayed by both her husband and the woman she insisted on helping.

Next week, Olivia will connect with Robert for some help, and she'll reach out to Tracy in hopes of learning the truth. Alexis will be ready to make accusations soon and General Hospital viewers have no doubt this will get quite intense.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.