January 15, 2021
Lauren Dascalo Applies Lip Gloss In A Teeny Pink Tube Top
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Lauren Dascalo served up some steamy looks in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday. The blond bombshell showed off plenty of skin as she applied some makeup for the shots.

In the sizzling snaps, Lauren looked like a million bucks as she rocked a teeny pink tube top. The garment wrapped tightly around her chest and exposed her ample cleavage in the process. The shirt was strapless, which allowed fans to get a clear look at her muscular biceps and toned shoulders.

She added what appears to be a white one-piece bathing suit as well. The garment was pulled down around her waist and showed off her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. Her round booty and killer thighs were also spotted in the pics. She accessorized the look with a thick chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of small earrings.

In the first photo, Lauren sat on a countertop with one knee bent and her back arched. She held a mirror in one hand and a makeup applicator in the other as she slathered her plump pout with a shiny, pink lip gloss while staring into the camera.

The second shot featured Lauren looking into her mirror. In front of her, a pink cosmetics bag and a Dior handbag sat in front of her. Some makeup products and a curling iron were spotted behind her. In the caption, she geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder. She also pulled her hair halfway back into a ponytail.

Lauren's 1.1 million-plus followers didn't hold back when it came to showing their love for the snaps. The pics garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first 22 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with more than 540 messages.

"Such a vibe," one follower wrote.

"Stunner," another gushed.

"You're popping," a third comment read.

"Gorgeous," a fourth user declared.

The model is no stranger to showing off her sexy curves in her online pics. She's become known for rocking racy looks that highlight her body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a red lace lingerie set complete with thong panties. To date, that post has raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 560 comments.

