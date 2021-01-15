Trending Stories
TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

News

Jennifer Lewis: Texas Nursing Student's Shooting Death To Air On TV One's 'Fatal Attraction'

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 15, 2021
Donald Trump 'Banned' Talk Of Richard Nixon In White House, Report Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

Donald Trump "banned" all talk of former President Richard Nixon in the White House amid the final days of his turbulent presidency, CNN reported.

"Trump has been consumed by the unraveling of his presidency during his last days in office, according to people around him, which included a casual discussion among advisers recently about a possible resignation," the report read.

"Trump shut the idea down almost immediately. And he has made clear to aides in separate conversations that mere mention of President Richard Nixon, the last president to resign, was banned."
Nixon resigned after his administration was linked to the attempted cover-up of the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

According to the publication, Trump recently had an "expletive-laden conversation" with an adviser in which he said to never mention Nixon again. In another discussion, the head of state reportedly said he wouldn't be able to rely on Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him — as Gerald Ford did for Nixon after the former president's resignation amid the Watergate scandal.

Trump has been compared to Nixon on more than one occasion. Before Trump faced pressure to resign for the storming of the Capitol, he was threatened with impeachment for his phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As reported by People, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carl Bernstein, who worked the Watergate scandal, claimed that the commander-in-chief's call was not comparable to Nixon's scandal.

"This is something far worse than Watergate. We have both a criminal president of the United States in Donald Trump, and a subversive president of the United States at the same time in this one person."
According to Bernstein, the talk was evidence that Trump was willing to undermine the American electoral system to illegally carry out a coup.

The 37th President of the United States, Richard Nixon, on a television screen.
Getty Images | Keystone

In a piece for The Nation, Jeet Heer claimed that Trump's aversion to Nixon is linked to fear of the former leader's fate. This fear, Heer noted, comes as some Republicans break rank with the U.S. leader after he retained a consistent grip on the party over the course of his first term. The columnist compared the GOP's break to the abandonment of Nixon, who was forced to resign due to pressure from those within his own party.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump said last year during an appearance on Fox & Friends that he learned a lot from Nixon. The U.S. leader pointed to one lesson in particular — don't fire people.

Latest Headlines

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.