Polina Malinovskaya Leaves Little To The Imagination In A White Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya treated her eager audience to a series of bikini-clad snaps which served as the perfect Friday treat. The January 14 Instagram update included five new images of her in the same sexy swimwear.

The first shot in the set captured Polina with her back against a stone wall. She draped one arm over her head and had the other near her side as she posed in profile. Polina balanced her weight on the tips of her toes and popped her booty back to accentuate her curves. The model pursed her lips and met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare. The next four images captured Polina in the same spot as she worked it for the camera.

She opted for a bright white bikini which popped against her allover glow. The top of the suit featured a halterneck-style cut and a pair of impossibly small cups which showcased Polina's bust. It had a thin strap secured behind her back and another pair of crisscrossed straps in the middle, going over her toned abs. The scanty look and tight fit also helped to highlight her slim midsection.

The bottom of the suit was equally revealing, matching the same color and style as Polina's top. It was a tiny piece and covered only what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines while still showing some serious skin. The sides of the suit were tied in dainty bows on her hips, and its high-rise design showcased her lean legs. Polina wore a black elastic band on her bicep and went barefoot to complete her look.

She wore her long, blond locks slicked back out of her face, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. Her tresses appeared to be slightly damp, indicating that she might have just taken a dip.

It has not taken long for Polina's 2.2 million fans to take notice of the upload. Within a matter of minutes, the post has accrued more than 36,000 likes and 189 comments. Some social media users complimented Polina on her figure, while a few more dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

"Wow beautiful pictures. You are perfect," one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

"Wonderful. Very very beautiful Polina," a second social media user exclaimed.

"Hi Beauty! You look so Cute!" a third Instagrammer wrote on the post.

"The most wonderful living, breathing organism on the planet," one more chimed in.